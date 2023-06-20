Gov. Ron DeSantis trimmed $510.9 million from a record-high state spending plan last week, releasing the cut list hours after his signing event in Fort Pierce.
While DeSantis didn’t give any explanation for projects he slashed, such as $737,500 for opioid treatment in Miami-Dade County and $500,000 for senior programming in Opa-locka, his line-item vetoes put the state budget at roughly $116.5 billion, a 6% increase from the current year’s spending plan.
The governor didn’t mention his vetoes at the budget signing event last Thursday, instead using the occasion to contrast Florida’s fiscal approach to that of President Joe Biden and large states led by Democrats.
Florida “is in great shape. The state's going in a great direction. You're not going to see us have the type of problems that these other states have with fiscal insolvency, driving people away,” DeSantis said.
While DeSantis bragged about “record” environmental spending, which included $850 million for the Florida Wildlife Corridor, he failed to address his multiple vetoes of projects that would have addressed flooding, improved road and storm drainage, and funded sewer improvements, including the elimination of more than $1 million for Florida City sewer improvements and $500,000 earmarked for Homestead wastewater treatment, among many other similar projects in Miami Lakes, Miami Shores, South Broward and throughout the state.
He touted the spending of $4 billion to speed construction on road projects and pay increases for law enforcement officers and teachers, but nixed a $2.1 million proposal to boost salaries for full-time classroom teachers employed by a juvenile justice education program or school. Numerous other juvenile justice programs run by the courts, as well as youth violence prevention programs run by nonprofits experienced the sting of the governor’s veto pen.
The elimination of big-ticket construction projects at state colleges and universities resulted in the slashing of more than $150 million in proposed education-related funding from the annual spending plan.
Even in the face of the long list of cuts that potentially carry long-term negative implications, “We are able to do things that make a difference in people’s lives, not by wasting money, but by spending it on things that really have a great impact on the general public,” said DeSantis.
He offered no explanation as to how the nearly $3 million for a University of South Florida initiative to reduce opioid overdoses that he eliminated would have been a waste of money. Other notable cuts were $360,000 for the Florida Senior Veterans in Crisis Fund, $375,000 for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Business Recruitment and Retention Program, $600,000 for a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Mobile Command Post and $100,00 for the Jackson Health System Burn Clinic.
Public broadcasting stations didn’t get $6.4 million for their buildings to “correct health and safety issues” and, unsurprisingly, St. Thomas University will not see $500,000 for its Institute for Law, Liberty, & Civics; $500,000 for the Fair and Balanced Media Scholarship Program at Miami Media School is also out.
Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris called the vetoes “irresponsible” and “harmful.”