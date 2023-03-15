Gov. Ron DeSantis says doesn’t support a measure that would require some bloggers to register with the state when content turns political, and that he would really like the news media to stop attributing the proposal – and some other bills filed by lawmakers – to him.
Speaking to reporters last week after giving his State of the State address, DeSantis sought to distance himself from Sen. Jason Brodeur’s proposal (SB 1316) that would require paid bloggers writing about state government officials to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics.
“I know most of you here get this. And you’re probably not the ones doing it. But everyone in the Legislature can file bills,” DeSantis said. “I see these people filing bills and there’s an article with my face on the article saying that ‘bloggers are going to have to register with the state.’ And they’re attributing it to me. And I’m like, that’s not something I’ve ever supported.
“I don’t control every single bill that has been filed or amended. As we go through the session, please understand that.”
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, also expressed opposition to the measure, which he doesn’t expect to get through the Legislature.
The proposal also produced an online Republican dustup.
Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich said in a Twitter post Sunday morning that Brodeur should withdraw the proposal, as “the idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane.”
Just after noon, Brodeur, R-Sanford, tweeted the blogger bill “brings the current pay-to-play scheme to light and gives voters clarity as to who is influencing their elected officials, JUST LIKE how we treat lobbyists. It’s an electioneering issue, not a free speech issue.”
Later that day, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, hit back at Gingrich, saying in a tweet: “What’s embarrassing is that you didn’t even bother to read the bill and you’re just spouting MSM (mainstream media) talking points. Sorry Mr. Speaker. You’re wrong. You should withdraw that comment immediately.”
Book Banning & Black History
DeSantis also punched back at what he’s calling a “book banning hoax,” while showing a video that included sexually explicit excerpts from books found in schools in the state.
Cartoon images or drawings highlighted in the five-minute video included graphic depictions of male and female genitalia, a range of sexual acts, and advice about masturbation. Television stations running the event live purportedly had to cut their feeds or blur the images.
DeSantis has bristled at reports that Florida school administrators are stripping media centers and classroom libraries of books after last year’s passage of laws that increased scrutiny of educational materials and restricted how sexual identity and gender can be discussed in schools.
Last week’s media event in Tampa began with a warning to audience members about sexually explicit material as the governor’s aides whisked children out of the room before showing the video.
Repeatedly calling the books “pornographic,” the governor – a father of 2-, 4- and 6-year-old children – accused critics of purposefully misrepresenting the state’s intentions.
“I didn’t have to view what you just viewed, so I’m glad I didn’t, but I think we need to have truth prevail so today we’re going to be exposing … this idea of a book ban in Florida,” DeSantis said. “That’s a hoax, and that’s really a nasty hoax because it’s a hoax in service of trying to pollute and sexualize our children.”
DeSantis, a potential front-runner in next year’s Republican presidential primaries, has championed “parental rights” in schools and advocated a number of policies to give families more control over their kids’ education.
Critiques of the state’s efforts are “an attempt to create a political narrative,” the governor said.
“That’s a false narrative in service of using our schools for indoctrination rather than education, and we’ve drawn a very firm line in the sand in Florida about that,” he said. “I just think parents, when they’re sending their kids to school, they should not have to worry about this garbage being in the schools. They should just know that they’re going to get a good education.”
DeSantis also disputed allegations about what he called “the Black history hoax.” Florida has drawn national scrutiny after rejecting an Advanced Placement African American Studies course that included discussions about queer theory and intersectionality.
Lawmakers last year passed a controversial law, dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act,” that restricts how race-related concepts can be taught in schools. But DeSantis said it requires education about racial discrimination.