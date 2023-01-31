Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking a series of changes at Florida’s universities and colleges, including eliminating funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and further eroding tenure for professors.
DeSantis said DEI and critical race theory (CRT) have been inserted into higher education bureaucracies, which in some cases require statements from professors or prospective hires to embrace critical race theory to get hired, promoted or receive tenure.
“We are also going to eliminate all DEI and CRT bureaucracies,” DeSantis announced to reporters Tuesday at a news conference held at State College of Florida, Bradenton. “No funding and that will wither on the vine.”
DeSantis’ administration had previously asked all universities and state colleges to report how much money they spent on DEI requirements and training. The 12 universities reported they spent $34.5 million last year, but not all of that money came from the state – much of it came from federal or private grants.
Presidents at Florida’s 28 state colleges signed a letter on Jan. 18 pledging to eliminate all DEI, critical race theory and “related concepts” from their institutions.
The plan will also require a “core curriculum” of “real history and the philosophy that shaped Western civilization” be taught to students at all universities and colleges.
Another plank of DeSantis’ plan would continue to chip away at tenure for professors. He signed a bill last year requiring tenured professors to undergo a review every five years, with punishments up to and including dismissal for those who don’t meet required benchmarks. Under the new plan, university presidents would be able to order reviews of tenured professors at any time.
In addition, he proposes establishing “world-class civics institutes” at the University of Florida, Florida International University and Florida State University. The institutes, according to a flyer under a heading that reads “Education not indoctrination,” would develop courses and curricula “that can be used to educate the next generation on the values of liberty and constitutionalism.”
The flyer also included information on the governor’s higher education budget proposals, which includes $100 million for “recruitment and retention of highly qualified faculty at state universities” and $15 million for faculty and student recruitment at New College of Florida, where he recently appointed six conservative members to the board of trustees.
The Legislature will consider DeSantis’ proposal when it begins the 60-day regular session on March 7.