The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over what Gov. Ron DeSantis calls the Feds' “illegal” catch-and-release immigration policies at the Southern border.
The governor and State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the lawsuit at a news conference in Fort Meyers as part of a joint effort to “uphold the rule of law despite the Biden administration’s decision to violate the law.”
"This is absolutely a crisis, it's a crisis of the administration’s own making,” DeSantis said. “We’re the ones that are affected by this and we have to be able to fight back.”
DeSantis claims the White House is putting ideology over the rights of Florida residents and that the buildup of immigrants at the U.S.-Mexican border has been a “total disaster.”
Moody filed the suit in the Pensacola Division of the Northern District of Florida. The defendants in the suit are the Department of Homeland Security, its component agencies, like Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, top officials from ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Fox News reported.
Fox News exclusively obtained the lawsuit against the Biden administration Tuesday.
The lawsuit says the administration's policies negatively impact Florida by forcing it to “incur millions of dollars in expenses” as a result of migrants relocated to the state.
"The government is not free to ignore the clear commands of Congress," the lawsuit states. "It has claimed that it lacks the resources and detention capacity to process the surge of migrants at the border."