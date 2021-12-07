Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out plans to spend millions on making Florida one of the most military-friendly states in the nation, but one of the initiatives with a smaller price tag is getting a big reaction – the creation of a secondary paramilitary force.
For $3.5 million, DeSantis wants to reestablish the Florida State Guard (FSG). Unlike the Florida National Guard, the FSG would answer solely to the governor. It wouldn't benefit from federal funding, nor would it be subject to federal missions or deployments.
If successful, Florida would become the 23rd active state guard in the country, DeSantis' office said in a press release, joining California, Texas and New York.
US Rep. Charlie Crist, who is running as a Democrat to challenge the governor in 2022, tweeted, “No Governor should have his own handpicked secret police.”
State Sen. Annette Taddeo, another gubernatorial candidate, posted on Twitter that DeSantis was a “wannabe dictator trying to make his move for his own vigilante militia like we’ve seen in Cuba.”
In an interview on MSBNC, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called it “alarming” and “scary.”
“He’s not only forming his own army. But it’s an army that’s not accountable to anybody. Not to the people of our state. Not to the Constitution,” Fried said.
The FSG was created in 1941 during World War II as a temporary force to fill the void left behind when the Florida National Guard was deployed to assist in the U.S. combat efforts. It was disbanded after the war, but the authority for a governor to establish a state defense force remained.
“Reestablishing the Florida State Guard will allow civilians from all over the state to be trained in the best emergency response techniques and have the ability to mobilize very, very quickly,” DeSantis said during a visit to Pensacola last Thursday.
His proposal comes on the heels of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s directive warning that National Guard members who refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will have their pay withheld and barred from training. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, had requested an exemption for guard members in his state, which Austin denied.
DeSantis also recommends spending more than $100 million to support the Florida National Guard, and about $85 million for the construction of three additional armories – located in Homestead, Gainesville and Malabar – as well as expansion of a readiness center in Miramar. The armories would collectively house more than 1,500 troops, DeSantis said.
“Florida is one of the most veteran-friendly states, and I think there are very few places that you would rather be on duty than in the state of Florida,” DeSantis added. “As a veteran, I really appreciate what everyone who wears the uniform does in our state and am excited about these proposals – they will go a long way and have a meaningful impact.”
The recommendation also includes $8.9 million for armory maintenance. Some armories are 50-100 years old and require extensive maintenance.
Another $2.2 million is proposed for a new National Guard Counterdrug Program headquarters to combat drug trafficking alongside law enforcement partners.