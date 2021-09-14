Saying the state’s system of standardized testing in public schools is “quite frankly, outdated,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that lawmakers will consider a proposal during the 2022 legislative session to end Florida Standard Assessments (FSA).
The statewide exams in English-language arts and math are given annually to students in the third through the 10th grade. DeSantis said he wants to eliminate the exams and move to a different way of evaluating students.
“We are going to be ending that, and we are going to be replacing it with progress monitoring, which many school districts are doing anyway. This is short, individualized check-in assessments three times per year. This will take hours, not days, to be able to do these assessments,” the governor, flanked by legislators, education officials, teachers and parents, said during a news conference in Doral.
DeSantis said the proposal would lead to assessing students in the fall, winter and spring, which would reduce the amount of time spent each year on testing. The state Department of Education said the proposed system will be called F.A.S.T., Florida’s Assessment of Student Thinking.
The governor described the proposed system as more “nimble” than administering standardized tests at the end of the school year.
“It also informs teachers in real time during the school year, so that they can better help students. These progress monitoring tools will be customizable, it will even be unique to each student,” DeSantis said.
The move would make Florida the first state in the nation to “switch from end of the year assessments to state standards-aligned progress monitoring,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. It’s also a switch from other Republican leaders, such as Former Gov. Jeb Bush, who spearheaded the current statewide standardized testing system.
Legislation to carry out the proposal has not been filed, but DeSantis said the current school year will be the last time the standardized tests will be administered if lawmakers approve the change.
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said closing schools in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and canceling standardized tests at the time made it clear that the FSA was no longer needed.
An emphasis on standardized testing has drawn criticism for years from the Florida Education Association teachers union and many Democrats.
“A student’s future shouldn’t hang on one high-stakes, make-or-break test, and one test shouldn’t dominate weeks that could otherwise be used for meaningful instruction,” said Andrew Spar, union president.
“As a former educator, my ears and mind are open to what’s next! I am looking forward to teachers getting back to GENUINELY teaching and moving away from teaching to a test,” posted State Sen. Shevrin Jones in a tweet.
The 2022 legislative session starts in January, with pre-session committee meetings beginning next week.