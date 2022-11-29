Police are investigating a shooting on Florida A&M University’s campus that left one person dead and four people with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
The victims – four adult males and one teenage male – are not FAMU students, according to university officials.
“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson in a statement. “The safety and security of our students and the campus is the highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
The shooting occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at an outdoor basketball court near the campus recreation center. Students on campus during the shooting were initially ordered to shelter in place but the order has since been lifted.
A description of a suspect and additional information on the shooting has yet to be released. The suspect remains at large.