Florida A&M, which recently announced its withdrawal from the Orange Blossom Classic beginning in 2024, has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without permission.
Coach Willie Simmons said in a post that while he is a proponent of free speech and all forms of musical expressions, the team has a responsibility to protect the university’s image.
“The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements,” Simmons wrote.
The team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field are now off-limits to all players until Simmons and the administration can sort out who was involved in the video shoot.
The only exception is players who need medical treatment from doctors and athletic trainers, Simmons said to the Associated Press.
The rapper in the video is Real Boston Richey, who is from Tallahassee, where Florida A&M’s campus is located. Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at Florida A&M’s homecoming game last season.
Simmons said he was alerted Friday by the FAMU administration to the video posted on social media. He later announced the suspension of team activities with a tweet.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference will hold its football media day for its 12 members on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama, where Florida A&M was expected to attend.
The Rattlers are scheduled to have their first practice on Aug. 4. They open the season at home against Jackson State on Sept. 3.
Simmons has posted a 33-12 record since taking over in December 2017, including three straight nine win seasons.