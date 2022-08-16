With the Aug. 23 primary elections a week away, nearly 1.4 million Floridians had cast ballots as of Tuesday morning, according to data posted on the State Division of Elections website. The data showed that about 1.187 million people had voted by mail, while 208,380 had cast ballots at early-voting sites. Democrats held an edge over Republicans in vote-by-mail ballots, while the GOP led in in-person early voting. In all, registered Democrats had cast 637,964 ballots, while registered Republicans had cast 557,856. Voters without party affiliation had cast 184,725, while third-party voters had cast 14,553.
Florida early voting going strong
- The News Service of Florida
