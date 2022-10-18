Concerned about what they worried was anti-conservative sentiment on college and university campuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ordered a survey of nearly 2 million students, faculty and staff across the state. Results are in, and they did not go as expected.
The surveys asked questions such as whether students agreed or disagreed with the statement, “My professors or course instructors use class time to express their own social or political beliefs without objectively discussing opposing social or political beliefs.”
It also asked professors, “Where would you place yourself on the following scale: conservative, moderate, liberal, none of the above.” It did not ask that question of students but asked them whether they perceived their professors were conservative or liberal.
The United Faculty of Florida, the union representing professors at public universities, encouraged faculty members to ignore this year’s survey. The union complained about what it described as leading questions and lack of security. It said there was no outside third party guaranteeing information would remain private and anonymous.
Richard Conley, an associate professor of political science at the University of Florida, said he did not participate in the survey as a conservative because he feared political retribution documenting his viewpoint in what he described as a primarily liberal department.
“I wouldn’t fill out that survey because it’s probably a career killer,” he said. “You don’t know where any of this information goes.”
The professors’ union said it was happy that so few people filled out the surveys.
“The low number of participation shows that this narrative that Gov. DeSantis and his supporters are pushing – indoctrination in higher education – is entirely fabricated,” said Andrew Gothard, the group’s
president.
It was impossible for the survey not to become politicized, said Samuel Staley, a Florida State University professor and director of the DeVoe L. Moore Center for public policy research.
This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at Carissa.Allen@FreshTakeFlorida.com.