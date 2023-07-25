Students at Florida public schools will now learn that Black people benefitted from slavery because it taught them skills. The change is part of the African American history standards the State Board of Education approved at a July 19, 2023, meeting.
The description of slavery as beneficial is not the only grievance parents, teachers, education advocates and politicians have with the new standards.
People speaking at the meeting generally called out the diluting and omissions of history. For example, instruction at the elementary school level is largely limited to identifying famous Black people, and high school teachers will talk about the “acts of violence perpetrated by African Americans” at the 1920 Ocoee Massacre, in which a white mob killed at least 30 Black people.
The new standards require instruction for middle school students to learn “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to a document posted on the Florida Department of Education website.
Outraged by the changes, critics including Vice President Kamala Harris blasted them as dangerous and inaccurate.
“Adults know what slavery really involved,” Harris said during a visit to Jacksonville, Fla., Friday. “It involved rape; it involved torture; it involved taking a baby from their mother; it involved some of the worst examples of depriving people of humanity in our world; it involved subjecting people to think of themselves and be thought of as less than humans.
“So, in the context of that, how is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanization?” asked Harris, who spoke from the Ritz Theater and Museum, located in a historically Black neighborhood.
United Teachers of Dade, a union representing more than 27,000 employees in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, called the changes a “whitewash.”
“We are outraged and appalled by the manipulation of the Florida Department of Education to whitewash history, minimize the horrors of slavery, and indoctrinate our children,” the union said in a written statement. “The facts are that the only people who benefited from slavery are those who gained economic advantages from its immoral construct and those who continue to benefit from racism.
“Educators won’t stand for inaccurate teaching. We must be concerned and have the moral conviction to call it out, in the ballot box, and with acts of resistance.”
The board’s approval of the revised Black history curriculum satisfied legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate who has accused public schools of liberal indoctrination.
Though the public testimony period lasted more than an hour, most people at the July 19 board meeting objected to the adoption of the standards, with supporters of it waving from their seats. Paul Burns, the chancellor of K-12 public schools, defended the standards, denying that they referred to slavery as beneficial.
“Our standards are factual, objective standards that really teach the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said.
Board member Kelly Garcia upheld the standards and said that none of the backlash she read about before the meeting pointed to specific concerns. A coalition of Black leaders and community groups – Florida Education Association, FL’s NAACP and The Black History Project Inc., and Equal Ground – sent a letter to the board in opposition to the standards.
State Sen. Geraldine Thompson, representing part of Orange County, and state House Democrat Anna Eskamani, of Orlando, showed up to speak out against the standards.
“When I see the standards, I’m very concerned,” Thompson said. “If I were still a professor, I would do what I did very infrequently; I’d have to give this a grade of ‘I’ for incomplete. It recognizes that we have made an effort, we’ve taken a step. However, this history needs to be comprehensive. It needs to be authentic and it needs additional work.”
This teaching of the 1920 Ocoee Massacre is more personal for Thompson. In 2020, she helped champion a bill to add the massacre to Florida’s K-12 education curriculum.
“When you look at the history, currently it suggests that the [Ocoee] massacre was sparked by violence from African Americans,” Thompson wrote in a statement Friday. “That’s blaming the victim, when in fact it was other individuals who came into the Black community and killed individuals and burned homes, schools, lodges, etc. So we want to tell the whole story.”
Kevin Parker, a community member, pleaded with the board to hold off on approval.
“Please table this rule and revise it to make sure that my history, our history, is being told factually and completely, and please do not, for the love of God, tell kids that slavery was beneficial because I guarantee you it most certainly was not,” Parker said.
A 1994 Florida statute requires schools to teach African American history, but DeSantis has been chipping away at the legacy of the law. Last year, the Legislature passed HB 7, which restricted certain conversations about race and gender in schools and workplaces. Regarding race-related discussions in schools, the law says that students must not feel guilt over past actions of people of the same race.
At the beginning of the year, the governor’s rejection of the New York-based College Board’s AP African American History pilot course amassed nationwide backlash.
“To be discussing African American history in this moment, with no one present who has felt the pain of the infliction of harm on African Americans, it’s overtly problematic,” said former state politician Dwight Bullard, pointing at the non-Black members of the board.
“Part of the reason the ’94 statute exists is because the state tried to cover up the Rosewood Massacre,” he continued. “So, by the very admission of the state, the reason that we need a stronger statute that covers African American history, a broader statute, is because of the necessity or the failures of your predecessors.”
For now, members of the work group that developed the Black history standards are focused on explaining how they concluded that Black people benefitted from slavery because they learned skills. A spokesperson from the Florida Department of Education published a statement on Thursday from two members of the work group, citing people like John Chavis and Booker T. Washington as examples of slaves who developed trades from which they benefitted.
“Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage, and resiliency during a difficult time in American history,” according to a statement by William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, who helped develop the standards. “Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants.”
Teachers and civil rights groups vowed to fight the new curriculum.
“We refuse to go back,” saidDerrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, whose organization issued a travel advisory for Florida in May calling the state openly hostile toward Black people and other groups. “That’s why the NAACP’s travel advisory remains in effect, and that’s why, despite the threats we may face, we’ll continue to show up and speak out against these harmful policies and the malicious actors behind them.”
The Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said the curriculum changes are bad for students.
“These standards are a disservice to Florida’s students and are a big step backward for a state that has required teaching African American history since 1994,” the association said.
Harris, without mentioning DeSantis by name, said extremists want to “replace history with lies” while “teachers want to teach facts. And so, they should not then be told by politicians that they should be teaching revisionist history in order to keep their jobs.
“They dare to push propaganda to our children. This is the United States of America. We’re not supposed to do that.”
Content from The Associated Press contributed to this report.