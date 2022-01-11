Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and the Congressional Black Caucus announced Vincent Evans as executive director for the 117th Congress.
“We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Evans to the Congressional Black Caucus. As a leader for effective change, Vincent will help the CBC reach greater heights and make substantive advances in 2022,” said Beatty. “Vincent knows the importance of developing critical relationships when it comes to public engagement, along with a variety of policy and leadership skills.
“In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC’s top priorities moving forward. His knowledge and past work with many members and the administration is a big asset.”
Evans joins the Caucus from the White House, where he serves as deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs in the office of the vice president.
Before his tenure within the Biden-Harris administration, Evans served as the southern political director for Biden for President before later being appointed as political director to then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the vice presidential nominee.
Additionally, Evans served on the senior staff for Congressman Al Lawson (D-FL) from 2017 to 2019, with a portfolio that included state and local issues.
In addition to helping elect federal and state political candidates in Florida, he has worked in the Florida Senate and later in city government as the chief aide to the city commissioner in Tallahassee.
Evans is a Florida A&M University graduate and a North Florida native.
“I am deeply honored to be named the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus,” he said. “I started my career in Washington working for a member of the CBC, so I know firsthand the tremendous leadership and impact this Caucus has in Congress and across the country. As we write the next chapter of the CBC story, I am excited for the opportunity to lend my experience and passion for supporting the collective vision of this storied Caucus.”