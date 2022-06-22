The first Black candidate for governor in Florida history, who came within a hair of beating Ron DeSantis in 2018, is now under federal indictment.
The 21-count indictment accuses Andrew Gillum and another associate, Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, with conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The charges cover alleged crimes that took place during his time as Tallahassee mayor and his run for governor.
In a preemptive strike by Gillum’s attorneys before the indictment was even unsealed, a statement was released in which Gillum stuck by his previous claims of a political witch hunt.
“Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity.” Gillum wrote. “Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political. Throughout my career I have always stood up for the people of Florida and have spoken truth to power. There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.”
Gillum may have run away with the 2018 election had his campaign not been hammered with allegations of ethics violations in its final months. They stemmed from his time as mayor for allegedly accepting gifts from Tallahassee entrepreneur Adam Corey and undercover FBI agents posing as developers as part of a federal investigation into corruption.
The former mayor won a surprise victory that year over former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Miami Mayor Phil Levine, and others in a crowded primary. Then he lost to DeSantis by just 0.4%, or about 30,000 votes.
Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that, between 2016-2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks -- one of his closest advisors -- solicited and obtained money from people “through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose,” according to a news release. Instead, that money was diverted to a company owned by Lettman-Hicks, who paid Gillum “disguised as payroll payments ... for his personal use.”
Three of the counts involved Lettman-Hicks sending text messages including needing “to move 250K... ASAP” and that the contributor was “breathing down [her] neck and may demand his money back.”
Orlando attorney John Morgan, who along with his firm gave Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign more than $3 million, had threatened to sue the candidate for the way campaign money was spent.
“At this point nothing about him would surprise me,” Morgan said in an email to the South Florida SunSentinel Wednesday. “He kept my money and others. Millions. He didn’t spend it on the campaign and lost by a whisker. He destroyed the Democratic Party forever in Florida.”
According to court documents, Gillum was arrested by the FBI Wednesday. A hearing is scheduled this afternoon in a Tallahassee federal courthouse.
Follow The Miami Times for updates to this developing story.