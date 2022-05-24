After stripping schools of math books, the Florida Department of Education is now seeking to whitewash history by refusing to buy social-studies textbooks that teach concepts it deems objectionable.
The department is accepting bids from companies through June 10 to provide social-studies books for a five-year period starting in 2023. A 29-page document on its website lists criteria for what is expected to be included in the books and what should be left out.
“Critical race theory (CRT), social justice, culturally responsive teaching, social and emotional learning, and any other unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination are prohibited,” part of the document said.
The criteria emphasize a requirement that all materials align with the state’s “Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking” standards adopted in 2019 that came after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to eliminate any remains of “Common Core” standards championed by Gov. Jeb Bush.
Companies vying to provide social-studies textbooks should “not attempt to indoctrinate or persuade students to a viewpoint inconsistent with Florida standards,” the guidelines say.
The State Board of Education last summer approved a rule that placed restrictions on the way history can be taught in public schools, a move DeSantis billed as a way to combat critical race theory.
The social-studies textbook guidelines quote the state law and list what are described as “potential CRT components,” such as the concept that a person “bears responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.”
The textbook criteria explicitly bar materials that would teach social justice because “Social justice is closely aligned to CRT (critical race theory),” the document said.
The department lists what it calls “potential social justice components” that will not be accepted in textbook bids. “Seeking to eliminate undeserved disadvantages for selected groups,” was one example.
“Undeserved disadvantages are from mere chance of birth and are factors beyond anyone’s control, thereby landing different groups in different conditions,” said another.
“Equality of treatment under the law is not a sufficient condition to achieve justice,” was a third example.