Protesting on people’s lawns will soon be illegal, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Residential picketing has marched into the national debate this month as abortion rights supporters stake out the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justices. The protests began following the leak this month of a draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Although the Legislature passed the anti-picketing bill (HB 1571) in March, the bill signing plays into the national conversation around the First Amendment, the right to privacy and obstruction of justice. DeSantis, a Republican, signed the measure Monday.
“Sending unruly mobs to private residences, like we have seen with the angry crowds in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices, is inappropriate,” DeSantis said in a news release. “This bill will provide protection to those living in residential communities and I am glad to sign it into law.”
When the legislation takes effect Oct. 1, the bill will ban residential protests “before or about” a person’s home that “harass” or “disturb” a person within their home. It also would amplify penalties against violators.
Such a protest will be a second-degree misdemeanor, subject to penalties including 60 days in jail, a $500 fine and six months’ probation. Police, though, must first warn an individual of a potential violation.
“This bill recognizes the right of privacy, safety and peace that we all deserve in our own home,” Republican bill sponsor Sen. Keith Perry told senators ahead of their vote in early March.
The Black Collective, a South Florida social justice organization focused on the economic power of Black communities, issued a statement Monday calling the bill a follow-up to last year’s anti-riot law and a violation of the First Amendment. The group, led by Francesca Menes, opposed the anti-picketing bill and others during this year’s legislative session.