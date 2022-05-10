Plaintiffs challenging Florida’s new congressional map fear running midterm elections under the new lines will cause irreversible harm to Black voters.
Attorneys will make the case to a judge in Leon County Circuit Court on Wednesday that, at least in North Florida, different cartography must be put in place. Olivia Mendoza, deputy director of litigation and policy at National Redistricting Foundation, said there should be plenty of time for a judge to issue an injunction and for alternative political boundaries to be considered that don’t diminish the voting power of Black voters from Tallahassee to Jacksonville.
“We were very thoughtful about what is realistic and what relief can we provide in 2022 and feel confident that this narrow issue can and should be decided prior to the election,” Mendoza told reporters in a Tuesday press conference.
The National Redistricting Foundation will provide backing for a lawsuit filed by Black Voters Matter, the League of Women Voters and other plaintiffs fighting Florida’s congressional redistricting plan in state court.
The group argues a map (P 0109) produced by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office violates the Fair Districts amendment in Florida’s Constitution. That prohibits redistricting that diminishes the ability of minority communities to elect a candidate of their choice.
Critics of the map say it will cut in half the number of districts where Black voters control who wins congressional seats. Most notably, DeSantis’ cartography dismantles a North Florida seat stretching from Tallahassee to Jacksonville represented now by Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Congressman. The result is that Jacksonville will be split between two Republican-leaning and majority-White congressional districts.
Attorneys for the state argue the old configuration of Lawson’s district — in place since 2015, when the Florida Supreme Court threw out a map drawn by the Legislature — in fact, violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause. DeSantis vetoed maps approved by the Legislature because he believed having a seat stretched to encompass Black communities over a 200-mile swath of the state illegally draws a district motivated by race.
Attorneys for Secretary of State Laurel Lee argued in a brief this week that retaining the Lawson district’s prior configuration violates Fair Districts itself because it is gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. Fair Districts prohibits drawing lines to favor or disfavor a political party or incumbent.