Jacksonville, Fla., was making strides to emerge from its racist past. But the killing of three Black people Saturday by a young white shooter full of hate was a painful and startling reminder that racism continues to fester in that city.
“I’m filled with grief and outrage over the heartbreaking tragedy … It is unconscionable that we must again mourn the loss of three innocent lives from another racially motivated mass shooting,” said Florida Congressperson Frederica S. Wilson in a written statement. “Racism plagues our state, and it’s time to confront it head on … the dehumanization of Black people has hit a breaking point. We must declare an emergency and demand accountability.”
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is now underway.
Florida Gov. DeSantis – who has loosened state gun laws and antagonized civil rights leaders with his policies – was loudly booed in Jacksonville as he addressed a prayer vigil on Sunday.
The shooting occurred as the Jacksonville community prepared for an annual commemoration of what is known as Ax Handle Saturday. In an unforgettable exhibition of brutality 63 years ago, a mob of white people used baseball bats and ax handles to club peaceful Black demonstrators protesting segregation at a downtown lunch counter Aug. 27, 1960. Police first stood by but joined the white mob when the Black group began fighting back. Instead of collaring any white instigators, police arrested several Black people.
Rodney Hurst, 79, who was 16 when the historic violence erupted, has been encouraged by progress following the Civil Rights Movement, but worries racism once again has become normalized by the nation’s divisive politics.
What happened in Jacksonville “could have happened anywhere, except it did happen in Jacksonville,” Hurst said.
Sheriff T.K. Waters said notes left by the 21-year-old shooter, Ryan Palmeter, made it clear he was targeting Black residents of a predominantly African American neighborhood in Jacksonville.
“He hated Blacks, and I think he hated just about everyone that wasn’t white,” Sheriff Waters said.
Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun to kill his victims at a Dollar General store after security officers at the nearby Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university, asked him to leave campus for refusing to identify himself.
Waters said both weapons were bought legally earlier this year despite Palmeter’s involuntary commitment for a 72-hour mental health examination in 2017.
Palmeter fatally shot mother and Key West native Angela Michelle Carr, 52, as she sat in her car, and chased Dollar General employee A.J. Laguerre, 19, before shooting him as he tried to escape. The third victim, Jerrald Gallion, 29 and the father of a 4-year-old daughter, was killed as he entered the store.
Then the shooter killed himself.
Palmeter sent statements to federal law enforcement and the media suggesting his attack marked the fifth anniversary of a shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville that killed two people. That assailant also killed himself.
Somewhat puzzling is the apparent lack of a racial motive in the shooting five years ago, leaving questions about why Palmeter cited the attack in his writings.
Meanwhile, DeSantis announced Monday that Florida will give $1 million to Edward Waters University to help the school strengthen security in the wake of the attack.
Jacksonville’s changing face
Jacksonville is home to nearly 1 million people, about a third of them Black, just south of Florida’s border with Georgia. The city is still coming to terms with its Southern heritage while trying to become more cosmopolitan in the shadows of the state’s other major cities: Miami, celebrated for glitzy nightlife and inviting beaches, and Orlando, home to the world-renowned Disney World and Universal theme parks.
In recent years there were signs Jacksonville was changing, and it might still be.
Jacksonville elected its first Black mayor in 2011. A couple of years later, there was another watershed moment when a coalition of activists succeeded in persuading the school board, after years of failed attempts, to rename a high school honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
Since then, the city has continued to sever ties to its racist past by removing a Confederate soldier statue atop a memorial in a park bordering City Hall. The excision was finalized by Jacksonville’s former mayor, a Republican who once served as his party’s statewide chair.
Donald Trump took Duval County in the 2016 presidential election. Two years later, a Black Democratic candidate running for governor, Andrew Gillum, won the county but narrowly lost statewide to DeSantis. In 2020, Joe Biden carried Duval County thanks to a heavy turnout from Black voters – the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has won the county since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Earlier this year, Democrat Donna Deegan, who is white, was elected mayor of Jacksonville. Waters, who is Black and a Republican, took the helm of the sheriff’s office in January.
“It feels some days like we’re going backward,” Deegan said through tears Sunday while addressing the congregation at St. Paul AME Church, 3 miles from the site of the shooting.
Former state Sen. Audrey Gibson, who represented a mostly Black district in Jacksonville, said a single event should not define the community.
“I don’t think you can use one person to say there’s a racism issue in Jacksonville,” she said, even if a historical pattern of racial divides persists today, particularly in wealth and the economy.
There are still many unknowns about the shooter’s motives and why he chose that particular neighborhood, Gibson said, even though “it was obvious that he was trying to attack Black people regardless of who they were.”
Social justice activists such as Michael Sampson, who founded the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, have long hoped for permanent change but continue waiting.
Saturday’s shooting is “a reminder that we’re still at the same place,” he said.
Sampson recalled the killing of 10 Black people at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket in May 2022 by a white supremacist, who was sentenced to life in prison in February.
“This happened in Buffalo,” Sampson said. “You had a racist killer indiscriminately trying to kill Black people, and now this happened in Jacksonville – it happened in Jacksonville – so there’s a culture that needs to be addressed out there.”
Ax Handle Saturday serves as a continuing reminder of Jacksonville’s racist past, Sampson said, and the brutality against Black residents that has now been repeated with the shooting and deaths of three people.
“That violence,” he said, “is still something that we face every day.”
"That violence," he said, "is still something that we face every day."