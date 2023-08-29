Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines before sweeping into Georgia.
Almost 438,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.
Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph (205 kph).
State officials, 5,500 National Guardsman and rescue crews were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress in one of Florida’s most rural regions.
All of this is taking place while the state’s second “disaster preparedness” tax holiday of the year started Saturday and continues through Sept. 8.
“Maybe in June, hurricanes weren’t so much on everybody’s mind. Clearly, the tropics have lit up over the past few weeks and people are concerned about hurricanes,” said Scott Shalley, Florida Retail Federation president. “I think [the tax holiday] is a great opportunity to get out, get prepared and save some money as we enter the heart of the hurricane season.”
This is the first year the state has held two disaster-preparedness tax holidays. The first period was from May 27 to June 9, around the June 1 start of the hurricane season. State economists have projected the two periods will save shoppers $143.8 million in sales taxes.
Florida lawmakers this spring passed a wide-ranging tax bill (HB 7063) that included a series of tax holidays. That included a three-month holiday, dubbed “Freedom Summer,” which has provided sales-tax exemptions on recreation and outdoor items and entertainment events. The Freedom Summer holiday ends Sept. 4.
A seven-day “tool time” tax holiday will start Sept. 2 to coincide with Labor Day weekend and offer sales-tax exemptions on a variety of goods, such as tools and work boots. The tool-time holiday is expected to result in $15.4 million in savings.
Following are examples of items that will be tax free during these holiday shopping periods:
- Ice packs that cost $20 or less.
- Batteries that cost $50 or less.
- Nonelectric food coolers that cost $60 or less.
- Carbon monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less.
- Tarpaulins that cost $100 or less.
- Portable generators that cost $3,000 or less.
- Work gloves that cost $25 or less.
- Hand tools and safety glasses that cost $50 or less.
- Toolboxes that cost $75 or less.
- Tool belts and hard hats that cost $100 or less.
- Work boots that cost $175 or less.
- Power tools that cost $300 or less.
Full lists of items that are tax free can be found online at FloridaRevenue.com.
Information from the Associated Press and News Service of Florida contributed to this report.