Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried was the lone candidate for governor to participate in a sparsely attended “Governor’s Forum” Saturday at the Seminole Theater in Homestead. That wasn’t the original plan, according to those behind the event and materials advertising it.
The group organizing the event was the JMV Coalition of South Dade Residents. The organization’s initialism comes from the first names of its figureheads, former South Bay Community Council member Johnny Farias and political operatives Manuel Ernesto Gutierrez and Venesumia Fernandez Lovely. For months, they promoted the forum as featuring Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.
Democratic former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who is running for Attorney General, was also billed as a speaker. She took the stage to speak with Dwight Bullard, a former state senator and current senior political adviser to Florida Rising, about 15 minutes after Bullard concluded his talk with Fried.
About 60 people attended the forum in person. Gutierrez said more than 1,800 people watched live. He added that JMV plans to rebroadcast the event “continuously to residents that did not have the opportunity to see it live” following post-production work.
Emails shared by JMV with Florida Politics show Crist had agreed in December to participate in the forum.
Between then and Saturday, several details about the event changed. Accounts differ as to what did, why and how.
In its original form, the forum was to be hosted by NBC 6 South Florida co-anchor Jawan Strader. After Strader canceled for what Farias said were family reasons, the group reached out to CBS 4 Miami investigative reporter Jim DeFede.
DeFede at first agreed to host the event, Farias said, but he soon pulled out because “he wasn’t comfortable with things that were happening.”
Farias said DeFede did not elaborate as to what caused him discomfort.
Considering the event’s hosts and location, the absence of Miami State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who alongside Crist and Fried is considered a Democratic front-runner in the governor’s race, was conspicuous and did not go unnoticed.
Gutierrez and Lovely previously worked as Taddeo’s campaign manager and chief of staff, respectively. However, it was Farias, a volunteer during Taddeo’s Senate campaign, who said he invited her to the forum.
Farias, who this year is running for House District 118, said he spoke with Taddeo and Progress for Florida founder Millie Raphael, a Taddeo consultant, during the December Leadership Blue Gala in Orlando about having her participate.
Raphael said no such conversation happened then “or at any other time” – an assertion Taddeo’s campaign manager, Nick Merlino, corroborated.
“And further, our campaign received no formal invitation for a forum as would be expected for a gubernatorial race,” Raphael said.
Farias confirmed his group did not send Taddeo’s campaign a written invitation.
“I took our relationship as friendlier,” he said. “I spoke to her that day, but I never sent her an email. When she never got back to me, I figured she was not interested.”
As the date of the forum neared, disagreements arose between the Crist campaign and JMV. Some of the discord centered on the event’s format. An email on April 20, the Wednesday before the event, shows senior Crist adviser Lourdes Diaz acknowledging the removal of a rebuttal period during the planned discussion between Crist and Fried.
While rebuttals are typical of a debate, the event was not advertised as a debate.
“Looking forward to a very successful event,” Diaz wrote. “See you on Saturday.”
Then, one day before the event, Crist’s political director, Philip Jerez, informed JMV that Crist wasn’t going to show.
“Thank you for putting this event together,” he wrote. “Regrettably, the Congressman will not be participating in the event.”
Instead, Crist and Taddeo both attended the Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival in Orlando.
On Sunday, Crist, Fried and Taddeo participated in a panel discussion in Manatee County.