The teenage boy who fell to his death at a Florida theme park on March 24 was sitting in a seat where safety sensors had been modified, according an initial report released Monday by outside engineers.
Tyre Samson, 14, from St Louis, Missouri, fell to his death from the Free Fall ride at Florida's Icon Park. News that an operator made manual adjustments to the ride resulting it being unsafe was delivered at a news conference by Nikki Fried, commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Investigators found that Sampson fell from the ride feet first, sliding over the seat horn. The adjustment allowed the harness restraint opening to be almost double that of the normal restraint opening range.
Even at his young age, Sampson was already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, exceeding the ride weight limit, when he slipped out of his seat as the ride plunged to the ground at speeds of 75 mph.
The Free Fall ride, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty, didn’t experience any electrical or mechanical failures, the report said.
The report said there were many other “potential contributions” to the accident and that a full review of the ride’s design and operations was needed.
In the mean time, the drop tower will remain closed indefinitely.
In a statement, an attorney for the amusement ride’s owners, Orlando Slingshot, said the company had followed all protocols, procedures and safety measures provided by the ride’s manufacturer.
“Orlando Slingshot has fully cooperated with the State during the initial phase of its investigation, and we will continue to do so until it has officially concluded,” said attorney Trevor Arnold.