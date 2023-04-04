A bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is now on its way to the Florida House of Representatives, following Monday’s approval by the state Senate.
Demonstrations broke out in Tallahassee following the 26-13 vote, largely split between party lines.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among those arrested during the demonstration but have since been released. Members of the public were barred from overseeing the vote earlier that day following outbreaks that disrupted Senate deliberations.
Democrats united against the ban argued in chambers against the disenfranchisement of women across the state.
“We’re standing on the backs of rural and poor people and telling them what they can and cannot do with their own bodies for their own health with their own doctors,” said Sen. Tracie Davis.
The final version of SB 300 allows for exceptions up until 15 weeks for pregnancies resulting from rape, human trafficking or incest, and in fatal fetal abnormalities, but only with documented evidence such as a police report, restraining order or medical record. It also requires that pills used for abortion be dispensed by a physician in person, banning delivery by a mail carrier.
Meanwhile, the current 15-week ban passed last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature continues to face lawsuits by women’s rights groups like Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, LatinoJustice and the National Council of Jewish Women. The Florida Supreme Court has not yet set a date to hear the case, but has rejected requests to halt the law in the meantime.
A grueling debate
During last week’s second reading of the Senate bill, myriad amendments were proffered to loosen the ban’s restrictions. Among those were provisions that would have provided exceptions for people with severe mental health risks or victims of domestic violence, decreased the number of physicians needed to verify fetal abnormalities or health risks from two to one, or eliminated people with differing religious beliefs from the purview of the bill’s restrictions. None of those amendments passed.
“It’s all designed to make sure that people cannot access abortion, and if they can access abortion, that there are significant hoops that they’ll have to jump through to utterly disrupt their lives and the lives of their family to make this happen,” said Dr. Rachel Logan, a public health researcher with a Black-led group of Floridians working for reproductive freedom known as Black in Repro.
In addition, Logan anticipates that Black and brown communities will be disproportionately affected by the ban, in the same way that Black women are already three times more likely to die from pregnancy or childbirth than women of any other race.
But to Republicans, the vulnerability of an unborn fetus outweighs that of its mother.
The bill includes $5 million in recurring funds for the Department of Health to invest in family planning education and contraception, as well as an additional $25 million for pregnancy support and wellness services.
What the ban doesn’t address, however, is how difficult it is for people to seek an abortion within those six weeks. A recurring argument within the Senate’s chambers is how many individuals, especially those with irregular menstruation cycles, don’t yet know that they are pregnant for the first couple of months. Even in the case that they are, opposers say, the likelihood of them being able to take time off from work and schedule two appointments with a physician as abortion access becomes increasingly rare within the timeframe that remains is slim to none.
“It’s a near-total ban, so we should just call it what it is,” said Jamarah Amani, a licensed midwife of 10 years and executive director of the Southern Birth Justice Network. “It creates an impossible standard for the average person to try and seek the essential, life-saving care that they need.”
Targeting health care workers
Amani notes how the ban would additionally put an undue burden on midwives and doulas whose job it has traditionally been to counsel pregnant women and help them seek abortion if they so wish. She says that will become increasingly more difficult in a state where roughly 73% of counties don’t have abortion clinics in a region where other southern states have passed similarly restrictive laws.
“We’ll be in the position of having to figure out how to help people navigate pregnancies that they’ve been forced to keep,” she said.
Experts across the country have worried since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year how anti-abortion laws and rhetoric will scare maternal health care workers out of the profession and lead to staff shortages across states with the most restrictive bans.
Logan is particularly interested in studying how this kind of legislation will disrupt the doctor-patient dynamic. She fears providers will delay the process of care as they seek lawyers to ensure they can perform without liability, eventually causing pregnant people with dwindling patience and trust to dangerously take matters into their own hands.
Amani also points to how anti-abortion laws have historically been used to uphold white supremacy and slave breeding. She notes how midwives, who were formerly performing all manners of reproductive health care, threatened white doctors in the 19th century as physician care became a source of revenue. Smear campaigns in 1857 painted Black, southern midwives as dirty and uneducated – rhetoric which eventually coincided with abortion bans as well.
“White men saw abortion as a threat to their own power and control over their families, if white women were the ones having them,” Amani said. “They saw abortion as a threat to their financial success and resources if Black women were having them, so either way abortion became the enemy of white men.”
Amani reflects on that history as she asks herself: Who are these bans truly benefitting today? In the meantime, she continues to advocate for the passage of bills like “Ava’s Law,” which would have improved maternal care for incarcerated pregnant people but died in the Florida Legislature last year.
“I want to continue to push for proactive legislation that actually protects families, in particular Black families that are targeted by the police state,” she said.
“We’re going to continue to resist,” said Logan. “That’s all we can do.”