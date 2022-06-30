Calling it unconstitutional, a Leon County circuit judge has temporarily blocked Florida's new 15-week abortion ban just days after a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority overturned a landmark case that had provided constitutional protections for women seeking abortions for almost 50 years.
The Florida law was supposed to take effect on Friday and may momentarily until Judge John Cooper signs his temporary injunction -- an action he didn't plan on taking immediately following his ruling Thursday.
Judge Cooper agreed with the ACLU of Florida, Planned Parenthood centers and other reproductive health providers in determining that the law violates the privacy provision of the Florida Constitution.
A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would appeal.
The new law prohibits abortions beyond 15 weeks except to save the pregnant woman’s life or prevent physical harm, as well as in cases where the fetus has a fatal abnormality. A violator of the third-degree felony could face up to five years in prison, and physicians and other medical professionals who violate the law could lose their licenses and face administrative fines of $10,000 for each violation. Under current law, Florida had allowed abortions up to 24 weeks.
In 1980, Florida voters amended the state constitution to guarantee a broad right of privacy, which includes the right to abortion, the abortion providers said in court papers.
Florida voters reaffirmed the right to privacy again in 2012 by rejecting a ballot initiative that would have weakened its protections and would have prohibited state courts from interpreting the Florida Constitution to provide stronger protection for abortion than federal law, they said.
“Despite Florida’s history of protecting the right to abortion, the Florida Legislature recently engaged in a brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people,” plaintiffs' argued. “It will deny Floridians autonomy over their own bodies and undermine their ability to make deeply personal decisions about their lives, families and health care free of government interference.”
The state of Florida had argued in court documents that plaintiffs failed to show they will suffer “irreparable harm” if the injunction isn’t granted. The state of Florida also argued that the abortion providers don’t have standing to make a claim of a personal right to privacy since they are acting as third parties on behalf of their patients.
“In other words, doctors are not irreparably harmed simply because they cannot perform a procedure prohibited by state law,” attorneys for the state of Florida said.
Clearly, the judge disagreed with the state's argument. An appeal will leave it up to the Florida Supreme Court to reverse or affirm existing precedent regarding Florida's right to privacy.
Separately, a South Florida synagogue also is challenging the legality of Florida’s new abortion law, claiming it violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the law violates Jewish teachings, which state abortion “is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman” and for other reasons.
The Florida law mirrors a similar measure passed in Mississippi, which a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court used to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.