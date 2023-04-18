A federal jury was empaneled Monday in the trial of former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who was indicted last year on corruption charges including wire fraud and lying to federal investigators.
Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, catapulted to rising-star status in Democratic circles as he campaigned against now Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018. DeSantis narrowly defeated Gillum, winning by less than 33,000 votes in what was one of the nation’s marquee elections.
Gillum and a longtime adviser, Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were indicted last year after a lengthy federal investigation into corruption in city government. The duo face allegations of making false statements to the FBI, conspiring to commit wire fraud and committing wire fraud. Gillum and Lettman-Hicks, who were accused of diverting campaign funds for Gillum’s personal use, have pleaded not guilty.
U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, defense lawyers and prosecutors spent Monday selecting 12 jurors and three alternate jurors from an initial pool of 66 candidates. The jury includes two Black men and three Black women.
Gillum, who attempted to become the state’s first Black governor, has steadfastly maintained his innocence.
“We’ve got a long day ahead, but if we are fortunate, we will get a fair jury. That’s all we want,” he told reporters Monday morning as he entered the federal courthouse in downtown Tallahassee.
Among those present during jury selection were Gillum’s wife, R. Jai, other family members and longtime friend Daryl Parks, a Tallahassee lawyer.
Gillum is represented by David Oscar Markus, A. Margot Moss and Katie Miller of the Miami-based Markus/PLLC firm.
Potential jurors were asked about their opinions on guns and on LGBTQ+ issues. The charges against Gillum involve funds related to a Black LGBTQ+-advocacy organization and an organization that supports stricter gun control.
On the eve of the trial, Gillum used social media to drum up contributions to the Bring Justice Home Legal Defense Fund, a crowdsourcing effort spearheaded by Benjamin Crump, a nationally renowned civil rights attorney who also is a close ally of Gillum.