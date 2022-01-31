Bomb threats plagued at least six historically black colleges and universities Monday morning, disrupting campus operations and launching police investigations.
Campus spokespeople or social media posts have revealed that Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University all received bomb threats this morning.
As this story continues to develop, at least five schools continue to investigate the threat and remain locked down or have issued shelter in place orders.
A Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the scene has been cleared at Howard University with no bombs present.
This is the second time in January that numerous HBCUs received bomb threats, resulting in disruptions to students, faculty and staff. Florida Memorial University was one of those previous targets. They were all hoaxes.