While thousands marched and rallied in the nation’s capital Friday on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, simultaneous events were held in South Carolina, Nevada, Florida and other cities.
The Miami Gardens drive-in event at Florida Memorial University was organized by the National Action Network and presented by WMBM Media Group. Speakers included New Birth Baptist Church pastor Bishop Victor T. Curry and Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson.
Called the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" South Florida Commitment Rally, the event included a presentation by the FMU Marching Band and a livestream of the Washington, D.C., rally on a jumbo screen.