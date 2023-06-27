Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to extend telehealth renewals on medical marijuana and ensure more Black farmers participate in the industry.
The bill (HB 387) had bipartisan support in the Florida Legislature, though the tying of two issues together at times put the legislation on uneasy footing. The bill’s original version focused on extending the ability to renew medical prescriptions for cannabis remotely.
But in the final days of the session, lawmakers also addressed a long-pressing legal commitment to authorize medical marijuana licenses for a dozen Black farmers.
The law goes into effect July 1.
The signing offers many supporters a sigh of relief. Speculation arose in recent weeks that DeSantis might veto the bill over the promise of licenses for farmers within a specific minority demographic. The governor remains focused on ending diversity, equity and inclusion requirements within the state government, but his ultimately did not see any problem with the legislation worth nixing the bill.
Notably, the language about Black farmers satisfies federal requirements in place since 1999. For six years, the Legislature has sought to bring fairness to state licenses for marijuana production and come in line with the federal Pigford v. Glickman settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which prohibits government discrimination against minority farmers.
When Florida first launched its medical marijuana licensing program, none of the first dispensaries were minority-owned. It took until last Septemberfor the state to give a license to legally grow and sell marijuana to a Black farmer, Terry Gwinn. But another 11 applicants for that permit were still denied and subsequently sued the state for discrimination. The late-in-session amendments to the telehealth bill resolve that conflict and ensure all the applicants can legally obtain licenses.
The Senate ultimately approved the bill unanimously, a win years in the making for Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat.
Rouson said Black farmers were effectively made victims twice – by the USDA in 1999 and by Florida, after voters first approved medical cannabis in 2016 but failed to include them in licensing.
“This bill goes a long way toward giving them justice and giving them the opportunity to participate in the medical benefits of marijuana and the largesse that has been enjoyed by other members of the industry,” he said.
Rouson worked on the bill with Sen. Tracie Davis, a Jacksonville Democrat. Her constituency includes the family behind Robinson LLC, one of the applicants for a license that will benefit from the bill. The family includes 100-year-old Leola Robinson, one of the original Pigford class-action farmers and one who failed to secure a Florida cannabis license.
“This was a major step for the Legislature to fix a yearslong process,” Davis said. “These Black farmers have been waiting, with litigation going on for years. It was time for us to correct the wrong.”
She also noted that access to licenses for farmers could be passed on to their descendants.