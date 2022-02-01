Rep. Webster Barnaby, 62, the only Black Republican in the Florida House, has missed all of the current legislative session due to an undisclosed illness. This is his first term in the House.
Barnaby has requested to be excused from all committee meetings until Feb. 7.
He sits on six House committees: the Commerce Committee, the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee, the Criminal Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee, the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, the Local Administration & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee and the State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.
Some lawmakers have been absent in the early days of session, which began Jan. 11, due to positive COVID-19 tests. But Barnaby has been out longer than his colleagues, who have since returned. Records show he was absent for committee meetings the first week of session, too, and was excused.
Barnaby was born in Birmingham, England, and became a naturalized citizen in 1998.
After working in the hospitality industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Barnaby moved to Deltona, Fla., in 1991. From 1994-2010, he worked as a district manager for National Write Your Congressman. He later served on the Deltona City Council from 2012-2020. A pastor, he has delivered opening prayers for several Donald Trump rallies. Barnaby was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in November 2020.
In Sept. 2021, he filed a proposal (HB 167) that aims to follow Texas’ lead in blocking physicians from performing abortions if there is a “detectable fetal heartbeat.” House and Senate Democratic leaders quickly denounced the bill, which is now receiving nationwide condemnation from pro-choice supporters.