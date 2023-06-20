The scheduled foreclosure sale of parts of St. John Institutional Missionary Baptist Church in Overtown, slated for June 20, has been put on hold.
Board members who were scrambling last month to save the church are breathing a sigh of relief with the sale’s cancellation, but the church is not yet in the clear.
During a hearing last week, Circuit Court Judge Vivianne del Rio issued a stay order, buying the church 60 more days. Now the clock will run out in mid-August, according to Darryl Spence, chair of the church’s board of directors.
“Thanks be to God, the church is not going to be sold at this present time,” Spence told The Miami Times Tuesday afternoon. “The church is safe for now.”
Between the pandemic and changes in leadership, the church had fallen behind on a $1.6 million balloon mortgage and stood to lose its parking space, a fellowship hall where services are temporarily being held, kitchen space and an office building – all of which are church-owned properties adjacent to the sanctuary the loan lists as collateral.
Church leaders were looking to refinance the loan and raise upward of $3 million to simultaneously pay off the mortgage, now at a $2.4 million balance, to complete sanctuary renovations as part of its 40-year recertification process.
Those efforts remain in place with the new timeline.
A GoFundMe account created for church donations only received $150 more since the June 7 Miami Times article on efforts to save St. John, putting total donations received through the site at $12,798.
“The fundraising has not been going well,” said Spence. “We’ve gotten about 25 calls but the majority of that is people saying they want to help us by purchasing the property. We’re not trying to have someone buy it to develop it.
“The church is still negotiating. We’re working in good faith right now and making progress with the lender.”
Donations to St. John can also be made via Givelify or by calling 305.372.3877.