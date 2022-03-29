Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on yet another piece of legislation that will limit what can be taught in Florida’s public schools. The Parental Rights in Education Bill will prohibit in-school instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for early elementary school grades beginning July 1.
The Republican governor officially passed HB 1557 March 28 at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, Fla. – even after a long and winding road riddled with opposition from the LGBTQ+ community.
Opponents have dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, insisting it harms young children who may look to teachers and counselors for validation and support when they’re lacking it at home. Others reject the legislation on the grounds that it’s far too vague to hold up in a court of law.
The bill prohibits discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The text also states, however, that instruction of these topics beyond third grade must be delivered in a manner that is “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate” according to state standards – yet it does so without clarifying what exactly is suitable under these guidelines.
According to the bill, parents can sue for cases of suspected violation, after which respective school districts would have to cover any related financial costs.
There has been much pushback since the inception of the bill, which, up until recently, also required school administrators to “out” any student who identifies as anything other than straight to their parents. That language has since been removed by Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican who originally sponsored the bill.
President Joe Biden and his administration have denounced the legislation and promised to fight against it. Since its passage into law Monday morning, the Walt Disney Company, too, has publicly vowed to help repeal HB 1557. Other public figures, including Oscar hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, also have expressed opposition, and it’s even inspired walk-outs organized by students in schools across the state.
But DeSantis and other supporters insist that the bill is only meant to inform and empower parents to play a role in their children’s upbringing. At the press conference Monday, DeSantis advocated for education in place of what he called “indoctrination” – exactly as he was joined by young children holding up signs that read “PROTECT CHILDREN, SUPPORT PARENTS.”
During the conference, DeSantis boasted about having previously signed other education-related legislation during his time in office, including last year’s the Parents’ Bill of Rights (HB 241) and last week’s Curriculum Transparency Bill (HB 1467), which requires that parents be made aware of specific textbooks and curriculum that are being made available to their children at school.
But critics feel that HB 1557 is particularly discriminatory in that it calls out sexual orientation and gender identity by name.
Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis, lashed back at opponents on Twitter March 4, insisting the legislation ought to be known as the “Anti-Grooming bill.” Although Pushaw didn’t clarify exactly what she meant by “grooming,” the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) defines the term as “manipulative behaviors that [an] abuser uses to gain access to a potential victim, coerce them to agree to the abuse, and reduce the risk of being caught.”
Students and activists across Miami-Dade County have criticized this kind of rhetoric, insisting it can do nothing but harm. They believe it equates the LGBTQ+ community with something criminal that can’t and shouldn’t be spoken about, while others fear that the bill could serve as a gateway to much more destructive legislation.
But the bill has repercussions that go beyond gender identity and sexual orientation. It also requires that parents be notified of any kind of health care offered at their children’s school and allows the parents to decline any service on behalf of their child. This will include mental health counseling that may ease LGBTQ+ youth dealing with neglect or abuse at home, but it will also extend to students of all backgrounds and identities facing their own troubles.
Educational leaders have also expressed concerns that teachers are being forced to abandon their rights to free speech, which may leave potential hires hesitant to join an already dwindling workforce.
Still, the Florida Education Department isn’t required to update its standards for guidance until 2023. In the meantime, teachers and counselors will have to guess what is considered appropriate instruction if they want to avoid retribution under the new law.