Senate candidate Janelle Perez said she has been subject to hundreds of threats – some involving murder – since her personal phone number was used in text blasts claiming she was getting rich while making people sick.
The Democratic candidate seeking to represent a Miami coastal district held a press conference on Monday regarding the issue, along with Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book. Perez said her phone has been blowing up with threats against her family since texts on behalf of her Republican rival, Alexis Calatayud, were sent. The text, which referenced a publicly available phone number, instructed voters to call the candidate.
Perez and Calatayud are competing for an open seat in Senate District 38.
Perez said the threats started Oct. 8 and continued through the following Thursday. They have been reported to the Pinecrest police, she said. Police confirmed Monday they are looking into the matter.
“[Calatayud] has now created a dangerous and toxic environment where she is attacking a mother, a parent and someone working to make our community a better place,” Perez argued. “As a candidate, I have a thick skin. But when I receive phone calls and multiple texts saying ‘I’ll murder you and your family,’ as a mother and a wife, I have to take that seriously.”
The number for Perez that was included in the text is available in documents that were filed when she sought the Senate seat representing parts of Coral Gables, Homestead and Miami, as well as the entirety of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay. The Calatayud campaign, in response, furnished Florida Politics with a text purportedly sent on the Perez campaign’s behalf last week, also instructing voters to call a phone number that’s also found on Calatayud’s filing documents.
The texts were sent from a spoofed number, around the same time frame, the campaign said.
“Call Alexis Calatayud today at (Calatayud’s phone number) and let her know you’ve had ENOUGH of the extremism, corruption and lies,” the text says.
The anti-Perez texts from the Florida Republican Senate Campaign Committee (FRSCC) specifically target Perez for her managed health care business, Doctors Healthcare Plans Inc. It also accused Perez of specifically harming people.
“Seniors get SICK, their coverage is DENIED and Perez gets RICH,” the text says. “Now Janelle Perez wants to be your State Senator. Say NO to Janelle Perez by calling (Perez’s phone number).”
An anti-Perez TV commercial that the same committee paid for also shows a photo of her home.
“This will not be tolerated. It is unacceptable for Republicans to dox Democratic women, LGBTQ women, Hispanic women … in an attempt to win at all costs,” Book said. “Janelle and I will not be deterred.” The tactics, Book argued, “are dirty, dangerous and they are the latest example of the GOP being out of step with the values of our community.”
Perez said she wishes Monday’s news conference could have been about something different.
“We should be talking about the issues that are impacting this community,” she said. “People are struggling to pay their homeowners’ insurance. People are struggling to pay for the roof (over) their head, food on their tables.”
Perez’s campaign called on Calatayud to condemn the threats that have been leveled against her and her family.
The Calatayud campaign issued a statement saying they agree that threats have no place in this contest.
Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.