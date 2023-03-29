Changes to existing Florida laws concerning education, gun ownership and the death penalty are on the horizon, as state legislators wrap up the first month of the 60-day legislative session.
At a Miami-Dade County private Catholic high school on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law an education bill to cover up to $8,000 in private school costs per student via vouchers, regardless of parent income.
“This bill is a major game changer,” said DeSantis to a crowd gathered at Christopher Columbus High School. “I think that we are yet again leading the country when it comes to things like education choice.”
The new law eliminates previous income eligibility requirements that were established to provide needs-based financial support to low-income families. Now, any student who is a state resident and eligible to enroll in kindergarten through 12th grade in a public school qualifies for a voucher. Home-schooled students also qualify and can use the funds for tutoring expenses and exams.
These school vouchers are allocated funding from the state, made possible through taxpayer dollars, that parents can apply for to cover either partial or full tuition at their child’s education institution of choice.
There are at least six scholarship programs, including the Family Empowerment, Florida Tax Credit and Opportunity scholarships, available to parents through the voucher program, according to the Florida Department of Education.
State senators approved the bill last week in a 26-12 vote. House Speaker Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican who supported it from the start, attended Monday’s press conference. So did Sen. Corey Simon, a sponsor of the bill’s Senate version, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and families that have benefitted from the program in previous years.
For the 2023-2024 school year, senators estimate that it could cost about $646 million to expand the voucher program. But the Florida Policy Institute says it could cost up to $4 billion.
More than half the $646 million would come from the Tax Credit scholarship, with $216 million coming from two subsets of the Family Empowerment scholarship, according to Simon.
The bill’s critics say it will pull away from public school funding, and they worry that removing the income eligibility requirements may give affluent parents the ability to receive vouchers they don’t need.
“This bill amounts to welfare for many wealthy parents who spend tens of thousands of dollars a year on private education and will now use this to subsidize that education,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, United Teachers of Dade president, in a statement.
A priority system will give students with household incomes below 185% of the federal poverty level first dibs on vouchers. Those with incomes from 185% to 400% of the poverty level are next in line.
“Florida receives the third-largest sum of federal K-12 education funding in the nation yet ranks 48th in per-student spending,” added Hernández-Mats.
DeSantis said the voucher would provide less funding per student than what the state allocates per child in the public school setting.
Permitless Carry
The House passed a controversial bill last week in a 76-32 vote to allow Floridians to carry firearms without a concealed weapons license. Senators are expected to consider its companion bill soon. Supporters are calling it the “Constitutional Carry” bill.
Instead of being required to obtain a license, a process that includes a background check and firearms training, gun owners will only be obligated to provide a valid ID or face a $25 fine.
Should senators and DeSantis approve the bill, Florida will become the 26th state to allow anyone who legally owns a firearm to carry it anywhere and at any time without a permit or training.
State and local leaders fear the potential impact of the bill amidst dozens of highly publicized gun violence and police brutality incidents across the country, especially in Black and brown communities, over the years.
Death Penalty
Florida legislators are also moving toward allowing 8 of 12 jurors, instead of a unanimous decision, to determine whether the death penalty is imposed during the sentencing process of a trial. Jurors, however, must still unanimously find the defendant guilty.
The bill comes after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting trial, where shooter Nikolas Cruz received a life sentence after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty. Some anti-gun violence advocates and families of the 17 victims support the measure.
It is headed to the Senate after the Senate Rules Committee voted 15-4 to approve the bill. Opponents argue that unanimous approval from a jury is the optimal deciding factor in delivering a penalty that cannot be reversed.
The legislative approval of the voucher expansion, permitless carry and death penalty amendment bill happened in the wake of the House’s approval of a $711 million affordable housing plan, which the Senate already approved.
It is now in the governor’s hands.
The “Live Local Act” will create tax exemptions for housing developments that reserve at least 70 units for affordable housing. It will also allocate $100 million to the Hometown Heroes homebuyer program, $150 million each year to the State Apartment Incentive Loan (SAIL) and $252 million for State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP).