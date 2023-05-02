A bill that will limit union workers’ rights is now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for a signature before it officially becomes law.
SB 256 will require workers to pay dues directly to their unions instead of having the money taken automatically from their paychecks. It will also impose annual auditing requirements and require union members to sign a membership authorization form that recognizes Florida as a right-to-work state.
The Republican-sponsored bill will additionally raise a union’s required membership density from 50% to 60%, or else the union risks being dismantled. Because Florida is a right-to-work state, an employee does not have to be a dues-paying union member to receive the same benefits covered by a union contract, making it even more difficult to maintain the 60% membership.
Union workers showed up to the State Capitol to protest the bill as it moved through the Florida Legislature. Some believe the bill was crafted specifically to weaken and silence teachers’ unions who have fought against the governor’s attacks on public education.
The bill, however, applies to all public sector unions, except for those that represent law enforcement officers, correctional officers, probation officers or firefighters. Some have painted that move as an unfair exception made to save face with those unions that typically endorse and fund Republican campaigns for office.
Those affected by the bill include sanitation workers, health care workers, school bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, local and state government employees, and others working in fields typically associated with a union.
Transit workers can also be excluded from the bill’s prohibitions if their respective transit agencies agree to petition the state commission that manages public sector labor relations for a waiver. That change was added after transit unions warned that the bill could cost the state more than $500 million in federal mass transit funds.