For Sen. Marco Rubio, the latest Mason-Dixon poll is an eye-opener.
According to the survey of registered voters, the two-term senator is polling below 50%. In the head-to-head challenge with Rep. Val Demings, poll results were 49% to 42% in his favor, with a +/- margin or error of 4%.
That’s good news for the Orlando-area member of Congress this early in the election cycle, who is serving her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before heading to Congress, she was Orlando’s chief of police.
An area for growth for Demings is statewide name recognition. Rubio currently has 95% name recognition, compared to Demings at 68%. As their campaigns ramp up, the gap between the two candidates is likely to close.
Both candidates polled well among their respective parties, with Demings garnering 87% of Democrat voters and Rubio drawing 91% of Republicans. Independent voters are a bit closer, with Demings trailing Rubio 37% to 47%, with 16% undecided.
Demings’ road to the general election showdown with Rubio involves a crowded field of Democratic candidates, including Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell. Rubio has nominal opposition for his party’s nomination. Primary elections will be held Aug. 23.
The Mason-Dixon poll was conducted among Florida registered voters Feb. 7-10. The total population interviewed was 625, with 236 Democrat, 249 Republican and 140 Independent or other party affiliated voters.