Scott Israel, the former Broward County sheriff and current Opa-locka Police Chief, has announced his resignation, effective July 1, 2023. Israel, who served as the sheriff during the tragic 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, has been at the helm of the Opa-locka police department for a year.
Israel, who faced criticism and was eventually removed from his position as sheriff by Governor Ron DeSantis due to the law enforcement response to the Parkland shooting, stated that his decision to resign was personal. He expressed his desire to spend more time with his family and emphasized that he was leaving the department on his own terms.
In his resignation letter dated May 25, Israel expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Opa-locka community. He highlighted the improvements and accomplishments the police department had achieved under his leadership, stating, "I am proud of the accomplishments and improvements the police department has made during my tenure."
Following Israel's departure, Opa-locka police captain Kenneth D. Ottley, a former Marine and a veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, will serve as interim police chief. The city will conduct a national search to find a permanent replacement for Israel.
Israel's tenure as police chief saw a significant decrease in the city's crime rate. According to Opa-locka interim City Manager Darvin Williams, crime in the city has dropped by 30% in the past year, reaching its lowest point in a decade. Williams attributed this success to the community policing approach that he and Israel had implemented.
Despite its recent progress, the Opa-locka police department has faced its share of challenges. The department, much like the city's government, has been plagued by scandals, mismanagement, and a high turnover rate. The city has been under state oversight since a 2016 FBI investigation into public corruption, which resulted in several convictions.
Israel's career in law enforcement spans several decades and includes a long tenure in Fort Lauderdale and a brief stint in North Bay Village before his appointment as Broward County Sheriff. His resignation from the Opa-locka police department is not related to the ongoing trial of former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, who is facing charges for his alleged failure to confront the Parkland school shooter.
Despite stepping down, Israel remains open to future opportunities, stating, "People make plans, but God’s in charge."