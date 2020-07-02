After consulting with Miami-Dade County’s public health experts, Mayor Gimenez signed an emergency order on Saturday, June 27 to close all beaches in Miami-Dade County starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7. The closure may be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
As officials continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, the mayor stated in a release that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk.
Everyone should wear masks inside public establishments and outside if they cannot practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.
“I have been seeing too many businesses and people ignoring these lifesaving rules,” Gimenez stated. “If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives.”
Following Centers for Disease Control recommendations, the mayor’s order will also ban any gatherings — including parades — of more than 50 people throughout the County for whatever reason from July 3 to 7. In those situations, masks and social distancing are required and five groups of no more than 10 people will be allowed.
All parks and beaches will be closed to the public in all cities and unincorporated areas of the County to public viewing of fireworks. Fireworks displays must be viewed from one’s home or parked vehicle.
The Miami-Dade County Police Department will continue to be out in force this weekend to close establishments that are flaunting the social distancing and masks rules and capacity limits. Violators face a second-degree criminal penalty of up to $500 and 180 days in jail.
The County is also training SURGE (Strategic Urban Response to Guideline Education) Teams to reach out to residents in virus hotspots and give them testing information, masks and hand sanitizer.
According to Gimenez, after all the success the county has experienced tamping down the COVID-19 curve, Miami-Dade County cannot turn back and overload its hospitals and put doctors and nurses at greater risk with more emergency room cases.
Everyone must do their part and follow the rules. All cities should be enforcing the County’s orders, and this new order will be targeting those who are being most irresponsible and endangering our community’s health and our economic recovery.
Also on June 23, Mayor Gimenez held a virtual meeting with public health experts and doctors from the Florida Department of Health, Jackson Health System, U-Health and the medical schools at Florida International University and the University of Miami.
The team collaborative discussed continuing to increase enforcement of New Normal rules and the importance of municipalities enforcing those rules in their jurisdictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A determination was made that the County continue to enforce Order 20-20, which Mayor Gimenez signed on April 9, and all New Normal rules that require everyone to wear masks when inside public establishments, as well as when they are outdoors if they cannot practice social distancing of at least six feet.
As always, cities can have more stringent rules. Each city should let their residents know what their rules are if they go beyond the countywide “New Normal” requirements.
Unfortunately, there seems to be some confusion about the existing countywide mask order, which is quite stringent. Only people with respiratory problems or those doing certain strenuous activities are exempt from the mask requirement, as well as children under the age of two, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Everyone else must wear a mask if they cannot stay at least six feet away from others while outside and always when inside a public establishment or when visiting friends or family members that do not live with them.
The mayor said he will continue to reiterate that enforcement remains key. Cities that are requiring masks at all times outdoors must beef up their enforcement and shut down establishments that are not following these life-saving rules.
The Miami-Dade County Police Department (MDPD) continues to be out in force checking on businesses, parks, beaches and marinas, both in the unincorporated areas and in cities that are not enforcing the County orders.
On June 23, MDPD also checked on 7,011 businesses, found 17 in non-compliance for minor violations and ordered five businesses to close.
The County is finding excellent compliance in unincorporated areas, but the mayor remains concerned about lax enforcement in some cities. MDPD will continue to monitor violations at businesses in all the municipalities.
“Tough talk won’t scare away the virus,” noted Gimenez. “Only tough enforcement — to make sure everyone is following the rules — will make a difference and stop the spread.”