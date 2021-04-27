Police are frantically looking for the shooter responsible for the death of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance this past weekend, who was killed at his own birthday party in an attack investigators now say was planned.
Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found LaFrance, mortally wounded, around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, at an Airbnb rental home in the suburb of Golden Glades on NE 158th Street.
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said, “My officer swiftly picked up the child from the floor, put him in his police car and drove him to the hospital," but the toddler didn’t survive.
“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Ramirez told reporters at the scene.
“They killed him. Oh God, he is still on my mind. I was just with him, playing with him, “ said Adrian Annestor, Elijah’s uncle, to CBS4, “That boy was so sweet.”
An altercation reportedly took place outside the house involving before multiple people who showed up carrying a variety of semi-automatic weapons, including rifles. Neighbors say 20-30 shots were fired. One bullet hit LaFrance who was standing in the doorway and another wounded a 21-year-old woman, who was rushed to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
LaFrance isn’t the first child to be caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In fact, he is now the third child in Miami-Dade killed by gunfire in nine months. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was shot and killed when leaving a birthday party; last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington died in a drive-by shooting.
After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with 1 in 4 victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survived shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16%.
Among those speaking out as police circulated LaFrance’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.
“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the shooting deaths must stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”
LaFrance’s death has once again unleashed shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305.471.8477. Various agencies have contributed toward a reward that is now up to $25,000.