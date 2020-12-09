Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez announced a new tuition-free childcare program Monday at the Moore Park Child Learning Center.
The City of Miami’s childcare program was previously subsidized, costing low-income parents between $85-$100 per week, depending on the age of their child. A recent $600,000 federal development grant helped make the new program possible.
“I wanted everyone to know that as COVID has impacted our community, and obviously we see visible signs of it everywhere, we know that families are struggling to get by,” Suarez said. “Because of that, the City of Miami is stepping up.”
The program will be offered at the city’s three child learning centers: Moore Park, Eaton Day Care and Lemon City Day Care.
Eligibility requirements include City of Miami residency, proof of financial need and proof of the child’s age.
“This childcare program is going to be able to educate 143 children, from the ages of 6 weeks to 5 years old,” Suarez said.
Because space is limited, applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents can apply now through September 2021 by calling 305.759.3507 or emailing humanservices@miamigov.com.
Before the press conference, Suarez toured the learning center and met some of the students. The children were excited to see a new face and bump elbows with the mayor.
District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Watson was alongside Suarez at the conference.
“Of all the things that the City of Miami does, this is probably the most important,” Watson said. “This is investing in the seeds of our future.”
After speaking on the importance of the program, he expressed how happy he was to see it come to life in his district.
“Hopefully it gets the chance to expand to others, because there’s clearly a need for this service throughout the city,” he added.
Suarez also addressed concerns about the city’s response to people and businesses behaving irresponsibly during the pandemic.
“We have been cracking down, the last two weeks in particular,” he said. “Right now, what we’re focusing on is mask-wearing and social distancing.”
If the situation doesn’t get better soon, the mayor hopes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will give control over coronavirus restrictions back to the local governments.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t been successful in getting through to the governor,” Suarez said.