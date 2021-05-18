The Miami-Dade office of public defenders will host a free seal and expungement of criminal records workshop on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. via Zoom.
Sealing and expunging a criminal record involves making a person’s criminal history inaccessible to the general public. This could help individuals pass background checks to qualify for housing, professional licenses and employment.
Navigating the expungement process can be difficult, which is why the public defender’s office started the “Redemption Project.” Every Saturday, the office hosts virtual events to provide information and individual help to those who are interested in getting their record expunged.
To register for the virtual event or get more information visit pdmiami.com, or contact Sophia Montenegro: smontenegro@pdmiami.com/305-545-1898.
The Miami-Dade Public Defender’s office can only process cases that are local to the county.