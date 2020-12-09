Joshua’s Heart Foundation has partnered with OneUnited Bank to provide fresh food and cleaning supplies to hundreds of families on Saturday, Dec. 12 at OneUnited Bank, located at 3275 NW 79 St. in Miami. Families must arrive by car; volunteers will load trunks with one week’s worth of groceries as they drive through. The event is expected to serve 500 families.
Joshua’s Heart Foundation was founded more than 15 years ago by then 4-year-old Joshua McLean, after he saw a hungry homeless man on television. Legend has it he asked his mother to incorporate him. He followed by putting all of his aunts on the board, then promptly fired them for not taking him seriously. The organization has fed roughly 600,000 people since its inception.
Today, McClean is nationally recognized for his efforts to feed the hungry. His work landed him an invitation to visit the White House by President Barack Obama.