FEMA has begun accepting applications for funeral assistance from Floridians who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson helped pass the funeral assistance program as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Floridians who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, for an individual whose death may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19 can apply for up to $9,000 of assistance per funeral. Aid may be requested via FEMA’s dedicated call center at 844.684.6333 (TTY 800.462.7585), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. No online applications will be accepted; multilingual services will be available.
“While no amount of money can heal the loss of a loved one, this grant program can help ease the financial strain on Floridians who’ve suffered so much from COVID-19,” said Wilson.
Eligibility & required information
A U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who has paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, if those funeral expenses were for an individual whose death in the U.S., its territories or the District of Columbia may have been caused by or was likely the result of COVID-19, may apply. Individuals may apply for assistance for multiple funerals.
The applicant responsible for funeral expenses will need to provide the following information when calling FEMA to register for assistance.
• Social Security number of the applicant and the deceased individual.
• Date of birth of the applicant and the deceased individual.
• Current mailing address of the applicant.
• Current phone number of the applicant.
• Location or address where the deceased individual passed away.
• Information about burial or funeral insurance policies.
• Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations.
• CARES Act grants and assistance received from voluntary organizations.
• Applicant’s bank routing and account numbers (checking or savings account) for direct deposit reimbursement, if preferred.