Saying he wants Florida to be the "number-one state for civic literacy," Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed bills aimed at boosting civics education in public schools and gauging "intellectual freedom" on college campuses.
The first measure the governor highlighted (HB 5) was only three pages long but will reshape the way civics is taught to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
The bill, set to go into effect July 1, will result in a curriculum that aims to “assist students in developing” an understanding of four concepts, including the rights and responsibilities of being a citizen.
The bill also describes a goal for the curriculum to develop a “sense of civic pride and desire to participate regularly with government at the local, state and federal levels.” It also aims to teach about advocating before the government and an understanding of the “civic-minded expectations” of an “upright and desirable citizenry” as defined by the State Board of Education.
The measure also will revise social-studies requirements for high school graduation to include in U.S. Government courses “a comparative discussion of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States," which many schools are already teaching.
The Department of Education also will be directed to create a video library dubbed “Portraits In Patriotism.” The video library will include “first-person accounts of victims of other nations' governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.”
DeSantis also on Tuesday signed a measure (SB 1108) requiring state college and university students to take a civic literacy course and assessment as a graduation requirement.
The measure also will require high school students to take a civic literacy exam that DeSantis said “doesn’t have high-stakes consequences,” but students who pass the test will be exempt from taking the newly required civics assessment in college.
Of the three measures DeSantis signed Tuesday, the most controversial was a bill (HB 233) geared toward gauging “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” at colleges and universities.
The measure will require the state university system’s Board of Governors and the State Board of Education to create an “objective, nonpartisan and statistically valid survey.” The survey will be given to students, faculty and staff at the schools, and the resulting data will be published.