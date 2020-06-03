With a knee violently lodged in his neck by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, a Black man, could not breathe. Mr. Floyd could not use his hands to fight for his life. They were handcuffed behind his back while he laid on hard, hot concrete in broad daylight accused of a non-violent crime. A crowd of onlookers watched and pleaded and recorded the callous denial of his citizenship, devaluing of his humanity, and eventual slow, painful, and horrific taking of this unarmed Black man’s life. The issue arose from a call to police regarding the alleged use of a counterfeit bill. His life and eventual death were over a mere $20.
The derision of his dignity was horrific and a throwback to days past when Blacks were publicly punished and lynched to intimidate and remind other Blacks, especially Black men, to stay in their place. It was the match which lit the powder keg and has now ignited a new, increasingly volatile discourse around race and the perceived pattern of police brutality against Blacks.
The scene describing the murder of George Floyd is not from a movie or television series. It is yet another glimpse into the reality of what it is to be a Black man in America and the inevitable indignities that we too frequently suffer at the hands of others because of the color of our skin and their inherent fear of our intellect, strength, and masculinity. Violence, indignations, and injustice against us are nothing new. They have attacked, vexed, and threatened our very existence for over 400 years. Technology has now allowed the pernicious pain and persecution of racism, hate, and violence against Blacks to be recorded and shared on the internet for the whole world to see and for individuals to give a personal account and make a choice in addressing the injustices. To be silent and thereby complicit or to speak out against it and commit to positive, collective actions moving forward.
This nation and Miami are no strangers to the sting of oppression and injustice felt by Blacks. They have been widely expressed for decades from the Civil Rights Movements of the 50’s and 60’s up to and through the McDuffie Riots that I witnessed as a child in the 80’s---watching the ignition and explosion of frustration and anger take innocent lives and burn our community to the ground. Along with the nation, I witnessed the beating of Rodney King and the legions of Black men and women who were brutalized and even killed by bad, racist actors giving award-winning performance on the stage of systemic racism, white supremacy, and inherent hate for Black people. Recent events seem to be a mere turning of the page of yet another ugly chapter in the book which tells the story of the devious plan to distract, discredit, and destroy the Black man — and by extension the Black family, the Black community, and strong, sustained Black existence and prosperity in this country.
As our frustrations remain the same as they have for decades, if not centuries, so does our charge. It is one in which it is to not so much focus on who is or who is not a racist or who does or does not support and defend Black people, but who is willing to get into the “foxhole” in a war against the brutality and oppression of Blacks, as well as people of poverty and color. Evil wins when good does or says nothing.
History has taught us that our fight, journey, and struggle for true respect, dignity, protection, and liberation must include persons from other races and backgrounds---that those who enjoy and live in “white privilege” must not be allowed to remain hidden in plain sight or silent amidst the cacophony of racial, social, and economic chaos that has been fomented by sheer racism.
That they too must put their shoulders and efforts, and work and voices and votes to the wheel of racial and social justice, and strongly, publicly, and loudly join the fight against racism, hatred, and brutality against Blacks. They must fight to end the long, deeply entrenched system of racism, and holler loudly when the screams of Blacks are not heard and when the hands of too many Blacks are tied or handcuffed behind their backs. When too many of us are gasping for air—and can’t breathe.