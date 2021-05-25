Days of nationwide memoriams, marches and conversations in remembrance of George Floyd culminated Tuesday with a celebration of life and a candlelight vigil in the city where he died.
The intersection where Floyd took his final breaths was transformed into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his murder by police, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers to celebrate "365 days of strength in the face of injustice,” rapper Nur-D tweeted.
Nur-D, whose real name is Matt Allen, took to the Minneapolis streets in the days after Floyd’s death, often providing medical assistance to protesters who were shot or gassed in confrontations with police. He eventually founded an organization, Justice Frontline Aid, to support safe protest.
He described the past year as “like we’ve lived 20 years inside of one,” and hoped that people would feel “honesty and a real sense of togetherness” during Tuesday’s celebration at what’s informally known as George Floyd Square.
Some of the 3,000 items, like artwork, left behind in the square during the past year were displayed in a pop-up gallery. The event was organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial, where Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson serves on the board of directors.
It began at 1 p.m., the same time Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to pause in silence for 9 minutes, 29 seconds – the length of time that prosecutors say former police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck. A moment of long silence was also held in New York and a rally was held in Los Angeles. Globally, rallies took place in Greece, Spain and Germany to mark the day.
Hours prior, George Floyd Square was disrupted by gunfire, which shattered a barbershop window. People were seen running and seeking cover, and a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The episode did not interrupt the day's events.
The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration took place while many of Floyd's family met with Congressional leaders and then privately with President Joe Biden, who called family members after the Chauvin verdict and pledged to continue fighting for racial justice.
“Today is the day that he set the world in a rage,” Floyd’s brother Philonise said, addressing reporters at the Capitol alongside family members, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers. “We need to be working together to make sure that people do not live in fear in America anymore.”
Biden had planned to sign the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act into law by the Floyd anniversary date, but it has stalled in the U.S. Senate. The legislation, which would bring about the most significant changes to policing on the federal level, would ban the use of chokeholds and establish a national database of police misconduct.
“We want something coming out of Washington. We want something that will change federal law,” Rev. Al Sharpton said over the weekend. “There’s been an adjournment on justice for too long. It’s time for them to vote and make this the law.”
Key congressional negotiators are working behind the scenes on the legislation that faces long odds with a narrowly split Congress and robust opposition from Republicans. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said repeatedly that “100% of my focus” is on stopping Biden’s agenda.
Nonetheless, In a rare joint statement Monday, negotiators Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Ca., said, “This anniversary serves as a painful reminder of why we must make meaningful change. While we are still working through our differences on key issues, we continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”
A new deadline for reaching an agreement has not been set.
Also on Monday, Family members of Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Daunte Wright and other Black men slain by police gathered to discuss policing, the role lawmakers play in making changes to hold police accountable and how community members can support the loved ones of those killed by police.
“You don’t have to actually lose a child in order for you to have that passion,” said Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin. “We need allies, we need people to support us and lift us up when we’ve fallen down and when you all have fallen down, we need to lift you all up.”
Gwen Carr, Garner’s mother, described her meetings and conversations with lawmakers over six years to get legislation passed that bans the use of chokeholds, among other measures, after an officer used the technique in the death of her son. One instance involved Carr and other mothers in New York bringing makeshift coffins to the state Capitol in 2015 after failed attempts to meet with Gov. Andrew Cuomo in person.
“I don’t believe in writing letters. I don’t believe in phone calls. I do like to get right up in their face ... I tell them what my demands are – not my asks, but my demands,” she said.
“There are so many things up on the table now that people can be passing and signing to prevent stuff like this from happening,” said Katie Wright, Daunte Wright’s mother. “But everyone is just taking their time on it. And if we continue to take our time and we continue to stay silent, I don’t want somebody else’s family to stand here with me next week or the week after because it’s happened to them.”
At an event on Sunday organized by Sharpton in New York, Floyd’s brother Terrence told supporters not to forget him or other victims of racist violence.
“If you keep my brother’s name ringing, you’re going to keep everybody else’s name ringing,” he said. “Breonna Taylor, Sean Bell, Ahmaud Arbery, you could go through the whole list. There’s a lot of them.”
Indeed, Tuesday morning, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson released a statement saying, "As we near the end of the pandemic and return to more normal lives, I pray that the millions of people who rallied for justice throughout this past year will not stop fighting for it. I know I won’t.”