After a $1.7 million renovation at Goulds Park, it reopened with new synthetic turf field for football, soccer, and lacrosse games, complete with a new scoreboard, bleachers, fencing, and walkways.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, District 9 Commissioner Dennis C. Moss and the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department, hosted a grand opening celebration for the new field and amenities at Goulds Park, located at 11350 SW 216 St., Miami.
“I am proud of the role that parks play in making Miami-Dade the best place in the U.S. to ‘live, work and play,’” Gimenez said.
Gimenez said the Goulds Park will help to re-introduce “sports to those who used to play.”
“Today, we are celebrating an important milestone for this community,” said Gimenez. “This park is a great place for children and adults to enjoy sports and have fun outdoors. Goulds Park is another outstanding example of how Miami-Dade Parks helps transform people’s lives.”
Moss emphasized that Goulds Park has been an important touchstone for many residents. “This field will serve as a place where kids will learn life-long skills, such as working as a team and building strong character. Perhaps some of our young people will go on to become decorated student-athletes, but most importantly, many who utilize this field will go on to become great citizens,” Moss said.
Miami-Dade Parks Director Maria I. Nardi added: “This is a transformative project for the community. Goulds Park has one of the most utilized fields in our park system. The new amenities at this park will provide a beautiful, sustainable space that generations of athletes can enjoy.”
Each year, the NFL seeks to improve the surrounding communities of the Super Bowl host city, through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, by giving an annual $1 million contribution from the NFL Foundation – this year the beneficiary being Goulds Park. “The NFL Foundation is proud to supply funding for an area the Miami community can use for years to come,” said Alexia Gallagher, vice president of Philanthropy and executive director of NFL Foundation.
For directions and more information about Goulds Park, visit the web page and call 305-255-2399.