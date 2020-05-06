In the same week the sports community mourns the untimely death of Miami Dolphin’s legendary Coach Don Shula, the NFL franchise’s home turf — the Hard Rock Stadium — became the first public, global sports and entertainment venue committed to receive the GBAC STAR accreditation.
The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association made the announcement May 5, and the initiative serves as the gold standard for facilities to implement cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention work practices to control risks associated with infectious agents.
“When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we’re doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel.
“We didn’t want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists. Working with GBAC ensures compliance with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”
Miami Gardens is home to Hard Rock Stadium, and the municipality has remained a formidable presence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Less than two months after hosting the Super Bowl, the Stadium became one of South Florida’s first drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for first responders, health care workers and people at least 65 years old. On May 5, health officials announced that Hard Rock Stadium would expand testing to residents who demonstrated coronavirus symptoms. Age restrictions have been lifted, and no appointment is needed.
Oliver Gilbert, III, mayor of Miami Gardens has been an ardent support of proving COVID-19 testing and eliminating health disparities throughout the pandemic and now, the careful phasing of reopening strategies. At the onset, Gilbert offered the following in a March 26 video message that encouraged social distancing before it became common place and wearing a mask in public was required:
“We have to be careful. We have to stay safe. We can’t do the things that we’re used to doing. We can’t play basketball, cricket, or soccer on our parks. We can’t have parties like we used to. For the time being we need to maintain safe distance from each other. People need to stay in their homes. I know it seems difficult. The alternative is much worse, and causes problems for more people that last a lot longer. Shelter in place.”
As the nation, and South Florida community, endured a five-week mandate that shut-down familiar experiences of public activity, Mayor Gilbert continued to “err on the side of health and safety over desire and expediency” as Miami-Dade County planned to reopen some parks, marinas and golf courses.
In a May 2 address, Mayor Gilbert announced Miami Gardens Parks would remain closed for now and based his decision on the needs of the community and logistics. He affirmed to The Miami Times on May 5, the relevance of the Stadium’s gold star as a positive nod for the future of public engagement.
“The GBAC STAR accreditation for Hard Rock Stadium is an important step toward protecting the health and safety of those who visit the Stadium,” Gilbert stated. “Whether as employees or fans, this is definitely a part of the new normal that is currently being established.”
In order to earn GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Hard Rock Stadium will complete 20 program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria. The program will enable Hard Rock Stadium to:
• Establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention program to control and/or minimize risk associated with infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2 (responsible for COVID-19 disease) for employees, customers, the community, and the environment.
• Provide assurance and establish confidence that proper cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention work practices are in place and implemented.
• Establish a framework for communication and raising awareness of best practices as they relate to cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.
“We commend Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Dolphins organization for their leadership in pursuing GBAC STAR™ accreditation,” said GBAC Executive Director Patty Olinger. “Through the accreditation process, Hard Rock Stadium will illustrate that it has a comprehensive program in place to ensure a clean, safe, and healthy environment for its numerous constituents. We look forward to supporting the organization and many others as facilities open following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The GBAC STAR™ accreditation is part of an ongoing commitment by Garfinkel to make Hard Rock Stadium the leader in sustainability efforts with a focus on health and safety. Garfinkel recently led the charge to phase out 99.4% (2.8 million) of fan facing single-use plastics in the food and beverage operation at Hard Rock Stadium starting with Super Bowl LIV.