Miami-Dade’s plan to get rid of the much-hated Dixie Highway name is being blocked by conservative politicians in Tallahassee – and by the upscale enclave of Coral Gables.
“It’s stuck,” lamented activist Jacqui Colyer, who has been working on the effort to get South Dixie and West Dixie renamed Harriet Tubman Highway. “At the state level, nobody will move it through a (legislative) committee.”
To move forward, according to state statute, the name change would have to be approved by the 10 Miami-Dade municipalities through which Dixie Highway travels. Only one has said no: Coral Gables.
“They stalled it twice, and they then voted no,” said Colyer. “It’s just abhorrent. … (keeping) a name as hurtful and as offensive to the African American community.”
In February 2020, the name change made so much sense that the county commission approved it by a vote of 13-0. The resolution, proposed by then Commissioner Dennis Moss, did away with the Dixie name, which is on U.S. 1 in South Dade and on West Dixie in North Dade, which runs through North Miami and North Miami Beach. All commissioners agreed the roads should be renamed for Tubman, the historic conductor on the Underground Railroad.
The problem: Miami-Dade’s Dixie Highways are state roads, requiring approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature. Still, in 2020, the Legislature passed – and the governor signed – a bill that approved the Dixie-Tubman swap and the renaming of about 20 other roads throughout the state to make them “memorial highways.”
That meant that if the 10 Dade municipalities approved, Tubman’s name would be added to the Dixie name. Such additions aren’t that uncommon. A stretch of South Dixie in Homestead has signs saying it’s also called the Trooper Buck Buchanan Memorial Highway, after a state trooper who died of cancer.
But getting rid of the Dixie name requires additional legislative action. Preparing for that, the 2020 act ordered the Department of Transportation to conduct an impact study. That report, 31 detailed pages, was delivered to the Legislature last October. It stated the name change would be costly: $4.52 million to be precise.
“My granddaughter asked if the DOT was making gold-plated signs,” wisecracked Mo Abety, retired president of The Children’s Trust, who’s helping coordinate the name change efforts.
In fact, DOT said that changing the 414 signs would cost only $1.2 million, but added on millions in additional costs – $2 million for businesses, assuming they would have to make changes in everything from business cards to signs, plus another $1 million in government administrative expenses and $220,000 for residents getting new drivers’ licenses.
The report suggested each business would have to spend at least five hours of manager time to deal with the name change, plus $2,000 to $10,000 to change signs, in addition to $300 on promotional materials and $60 on letterheads.
“That seems pretty outrageous if you think about it,” Abety said, and added that he believed there should be no need for businesses to make changes if they don’t want to. Dixie Dry Cleaners, say, could still call itself that if it that was their preference. Business cards and drivers’ licenses could be changed only when it was time to buy more or renew.
For this legislative session, two Democrats, Sen. Shevrin Jones, representing parts of North Dade, and Rep. Kevin Chambliss, in South Dade, introduced bills to permanently do away with the Dixie name. Their proposal would allow each municipality to remove the name without waiting for all 10 cities to act.
“That’s so no single city can derail the process,” Jones said.
The bills also would cut costs by allowing old street signs to be replaced gradually, and both Jones and Chambliss made clear that “private businesses are not required to make any additional expenses.”
Neither the House nor the Senate versions made it past the first committee step – a fate also suffered by all the Black caucus police reforms.
“The Republicans are showing their hand,” said Jones. “It seems like they’re taking it out on anything outside of what they believe in.”
In Miami-Dade, said Abety, the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd seem to have hardened opposition.
A year ago, when the county commission approved the renaming, then Commissioner Xavier Suarez, a Cuban American representing an area that includes Coral Gables, praised the choice of Tubman: “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of having an important highway named after her.”
But now, Gables politicians are fearful that the name change would be “a slippery slope,” said Abety. They fear that removing Dixie would strengthen the arguments of some University of Miami students (the school’s main campus is located in the city) who have circulated a petition that the statue of Gables founder George Merrick be removed as part of what has become a “cultural war.”
In fact, Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago, a candidate for the city’s mayoral seat in yesterday’s elections – outcomes hadn’t yet been determined by deadline – was one of several prominent politicians who signed a letter criticizing Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart for adding coursework after the 2020 protests to teach students about racism and Black history.
Colyer thinks student pressure could help the Dixie name change.
“I don’t know what the University of Miami students know what Coral Gables has done” in embracing the Dixie name, she said. “I think I might go talk to the athletic teams,” she continued, to urge them to protest.
The Dixie name, of course, has been around for a long time in Miami-Dade. Colyer recalled attending the newly integrated Edison High in the 1960s and being astounded to hear Dixie played by the school band at pep rallies.
“I never stood up for it the whole time I was in high school,” she said. “So this has been a struggle for years.”
Still, Colyer said, the proposal to change the highway’s name to Harriet Tubman began when Abety’s granddaughter, Isabella Banos, then a high school student, launched a campaign in 2019.
“One of Miami-Dade’s main corridors should not honor this terrible legacy” of slavery, Banos wrote in a letter published by The Miami Times in October 2019, adding that Tubman was “the best historical figure to represent this monumental fight” against slavery. She wrote letters to other publications and to county commissioners while starting a petition on Change.org that was signed by 670 people.
In November 2019, Moss announced he would ask the commission to endorse the name change.
“For a young Cuban American girl to say this isn’t right, that says a lot,” said Colyer.
When this reporter noted that many Coral Gables politicians are Cuban American, Colyer said, “It’s just wrong not to be able to get why Dixie is a bad name. How would they like it if we chose to put a Fidel Castro Parkway in Liberty City?”
Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Jones vows he won’t quit trying to get rid of Dixie: “We’ll keep filing it every year till we get something done.”