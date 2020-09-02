Before the City of Miami, or any municipality for that matter, demolishes a private residence, they owe some measure of support to the people living in that dwelling.
That didn’t happen for 70-year-old Michael Hamilton last Friday, when city representatives escorted him out before leveling the Liberty City home he has lived in since childhood. Although he didn’t own the home, it had been in his family for half a century, according to a story published in the Miami Herald, but was deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the city.
Windows were broken, doors were missing, there was no electricity or running water, and the house had been previously damaged by a fire. When Hamilton's mother died, the deed to the house was signed over to his cousin, Richard Anderson, who was reportedly his mother’s caretaker. According to tax records, nearly $8,000 in back property taxes were owed on the property. Anderson has been unreachable.
The facts put Hamilton in a very difficult predicament. As he had no means to secure another place to live, Miami City officials should have displayed a modicum of decency by helping Hamilton relocate to a safer place instead of putting him out on the street.
Officials unfortunately lived up to the reputation of being heartless bureaucrats, by following rules and regulations without an ounce of compassion. A next-door neighbor had to call 311 to request help for Hamilton, but 311 said homeless shelters are full and aren’t accepting anyone due to the pandemic. Really? Government failed again. Don’t homeless shelters exist to help the homeless? Certainly Michael Hamilton meets the criteria.