Honoring Broward’s Black mayors

At an event to honor Black mayors and other members of the community, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness spoke about inclusion and how “fundamentally we are all human.”
The 17th Judicial Circuit Black History Celebration, was held on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Broward County Courthouse. The event was emceed by retired Circuit Court Judge and President of the University of Fort Lauderdale Ilona Holmes.
Welcomes also were given by Chief Judge Jack Tuter, Broward County Bar Association President Michael Fischler, Broward County President Elect Robert Vaughan, and Broward County Mayor Dale Holness. The honorees included Holness; Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers; Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston; Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam; Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed; and West Park Mayor Reverend Eric Jones Jr.
Holmes, as an emcee, said everyone present was proud to recognize the mayors who were gathered there that day, and that the mayors had accepted the call to public service, and had chosen to give of themselves at the highest level.
“There have been tremendous atrocities humans have committed over time. In the recent times, we have had Adolf Hitler. We think about what Hitler did. But Black folks suffered tremendously over a long period of time,” Holness said. “I went down to Ghana, where Africans were cast off in slave ships, and they had to cross the Atlantic in real inhumane conditions. It was estimated that as many as 40 percent died. Some 40 to 50 million people survived and landed in the Americas and underwent huge, terrible treatment. In those conditions, Black people have contributed a lot. You name it. We have contributed to every aspect of humanity – in science, in academia, medicine, law and politics. We have come a long way, but we have a long way to go. We have not reached the promised land yet.”
Holness said that the highest rates of unemployment and poverty were found in Black communities, and that 75 percent of the youths arrested in Broward County are Black kids. Also, he spoke about the wealth gap in Broward County and how there were huge disparities among the Black population in earning money. The median income for Black people was $42,000, with the median income for Hispanics being $54,000, and the median income for whites being $74,000. Thirty-eight percent of Black children live in poverty.
“Because when we fix things,” said Holness, “we create a better community and an even greater nation than we are today. We end the wealth gap, and grow the economy by a trillion dollars. Every one of us will prosper. My goal as the mayor of Broward County will be to bridge the gap and bring everyone together.”
The other honorees made presentations.
Rogers told everyone to be bold, and when she first ran for office, she felt she could do better. As a member of the Lauderdale Lakes Commission, she said she served on a Commission where people looked just like her. She also spoke about the strong legacy of the Black people who came before her, including her 89-year-old mother who was in the room with her.
“I was given numerous opportunities by the people whose heads and shoulders I stand on,” said Rogers.
Thurston, who like Holness, was a Realtor and broker, wanted to thank all his friends and family who were in the room that day, and spoke of how people had lifted him up.
“I want to thank all of my friends who are here today,” said Thurston. “My success in life is due to my cadre of supporters.”
Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said the work wasn’t easy, and as the first Black mayor in the city of Miramar, he said he knew that the city was not always welcoming to Black residents and elected officials. He asked that people remember the Jim Crow era, and look back at a time when Black folks didn’t drive nice cars, live in nice homes and have good paying jobs. He also spoke of his parents who told “the nerdy young man” he was that he could be anything he wanted to be. He asked people to remember the spilled blood and the snapped necks from an era that was not far back in the past.
“You don’t need anyone’s permission to serve in excellence,” said Messam. “You are a blessed, obligated leader who dares to be great.”
Mohammed, who was elected mayor at f 26, said she was running for state representative in District 101, and that she was proud to be standing before everyone who had helped her get to that position.
“We must continue this process to make the world a better place,” said Mohammed. “You need to make sure that you leave the world in a better place than you found it.”
Jones, of West Park, also spoke about the ancestors who came before him, and how they made sure that he was the public servant he wanted to be. He had been a mayor and priest for over 40 years in the community and married for 49 years.
“I know I’m not here by my own strength and might,” said Jones. “Some sacrificed for a life that they could have lived, and for a life that I have.”