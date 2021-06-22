The White House sought Monday to raise awareness of the federal government’s new expanded child tax credit, which will start paying out monthly in July to families with children who are 17-years-old and younger.
If you fully filed your annual income taxes with the IRS, you should receive payments automatically. If you haven't, you can still register for the program online at childtaxcredit.gov.
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a recreation center in Pittsburgh as part of a broader push to promote the program in partnership with churches, schools and other organizations.
“When more families know about how they can get the relief, that is how we will be able to lift our children out of poverty,” Harris said.
As part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, eligible families can receive as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6. The tax credit will be $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17.
“Child Tax Credit Monthly Payments will help set America’s children up for success and put more money in the pockets of hardworking parents sooner, to pay for child care or put gas in the car so they can go to work and help fuel our economy while building better lives for their families,” said Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.
Wilson's office estimates that 44,600 households, covering 94.6% of all children in District 24, could get up to $300 per month per child July-December and even more after filing their taxes next year.
The program is slated to expire after one year, though Biden has proposed extending it through 2025 with the ultimate goal of making it permanent.
Families are advised to watch out for scams through email, phone calls or texts related to the payments. The IRS never sends unsolicited electronic communications asking anyone to open attachments or visit a non-governmental web site.