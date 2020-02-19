Miami Gardens City Councilman Erhabor Ighodaro withdrew his two pieces of legislation aimed at Formula One and Hard Rock Stadium.
Ighodaro sponsored an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance, which would have added a specific sound level. He also proposed a resolution, which would have placed a ban on services from the city to the stadium until a deal both sides are happy with is reached.
Both of Ighodaro’s agenda items were pulled during the council meeting Wednesday, after unintended consequences were highlighted and the ire for the stadium was retargeted.
Though Ighodaro's attempts were stopped for the moment, the noise ordinance amendment called out a law in a community that values being vocal and expressive just as much as its peace and quiet.
Ighodaro said a reasonable person’s standard is subjective and decibel level is objective.
“The ordinance is already on the books. Why not make it more effective?” he said.
Vice Mayor Rodney Harris asked how would the city’s code enforcement department implement the ordinance. City Attorney Sonja K. Dickens said by using decibel-measuring devices.
City Manager Cameron Benson advised against placing an additional burden on code enforcement and police officers.
“I recommend staff not being involved in measuring decibel and I certainly wouldn’t put that on our police department,” Benson said.
Councilman Reggie Leon was against the noise ordinance amendment saying it needed a better way of policing.
“I don’t want us to get sued by Formula One,” said Leon who represents the city district where Hard Rock Stadium was built.
Councilwoman Katrina Wilson wondered whether the ordinance was the correct move.
“I don’t know if the item really addresses the community’s concerns,” Wilson said.
Ighodaro pulled the ordinance after elected officials decided to have a workshop about Formula One.
DEBATING NOISE
One of the reasons public commenters are against the Formula One Grand Prix being in Miami Gardens is because of the sound produced by Formula One racing cars described in a community presentation.
A study for the community was done by Colby Leider, a sound and acoustical engineer paid for by Betty T. Ferguson. Ferguson is a former county commissioner and one of the founders of the Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council.
Ferguson spoke in support of both pieces of legislation.
“I hope this resolution will prevent the mayor from spending one cent of my taxpayer money on a third study,” Ferguson said.
Leider gave a presentation at Norland Senior High School last year during which he said the decibel levels of Formula One would be 120-140 decibel levels, which is able to cause hearing loss.
The Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, companies owned by billionaire real estate mogul Stephen M. Ross, have made the case for Formula One in Miami Gardens.
Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins released Formula One Grand Prix’s acoustical study by Edward Dugger & Associates P.A. Consultants in Architectural Acoustics, which was completed in January.
The study concludes “even in the homes closest to the proposed track – sound levels associated with the race would not cause any hearing damage,” an accompanying press release read. The press release also reads that decibel levels will be at or below 76.
A figure in the study shows the testing locations were the north and south ends of the stadium property, areas described as closer to the homes.
At those locations the highest decibel level was 68 for the north end; there was a Dolphins game that day. The highest decibel level at the south end was 73.
The study used a sound metric developed by the federal government. The Occupational and Safety Health Administration sets 80 decibels as the safe level.
However, in the study paid for by Ross, it reads Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Transportation and the Environmental Protection Agency “recognize [day night average sound levels] of 55 [decibels] as a goal for outdoors in residential areas to protect the public health and welfare.”
A person who answered the phone number for Edward Dugger & Associates PA: Consultants in Architectural Acoustics said all questions on the study should be referred to Hard Rock Stadium.
As of this writing, Jenkins did not respond to a request for comment about the 55 decibels.
Reached for comment for a previous report, Leider said 70 decibels is normal conversation and 75 is the sound of a car or truck passing by.
When reached Thursday, Leider had no comment and referred this reporter to Samuel J. Dubbin, a lawyer retained by Ferguson.
“It would cause severe disruption to the lives of tens of thousands of Miami Gardens residents, which the Dolphins don’t have the right to do for any reason much less for their own profit,” Dubbin said. “Even the levels of noise the Dolphins admit to is an assault of Miami Gardens residents. Pure and simple.”
Ighodaro’s ordinance would set a decibel level limit of 75 for motor vehicles in the city and he said he wants to cite $500 per Formula One car.
At last Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III said the noise ordinance amendment was not well thought out. The noise ordinance as it is written gives Miami Gardens’ residents the ability to cite an unreasonable noise.
“We can cite Formula One, you don’t have to change anything. But if a young man is driving down the street and his music is loud do you really want him pulled over?” asked Gilbert.
The city noise ordinance prohibits the following, but not only: drivers of non-emergency vehicles from using their car horn for more than 10 seconds; radios, televisions, boom boxes, stereos, music instruments from being played in ways that are plainly audible to anyone other than the operator or disturbs the peace, quiet and comfort of neighbors in residential areas; and the same goes for yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing.
Under the “enforcement” section in the ordinance, a person speaking, hearing a speech or protesting is allowed to move or lower their volume “prior to” a citation being issued, not to prevent a citation from being issued.
The city’s noise ordinance also exempts sporting events if a permit is received.
Gilbert said a city-funded sound study is necessary because when the City Council voted to reject the Formula One proposal – a move the mayor said “we are unmoved” on – sound information was cited but the city government is without its own peer-reviewed study.
“We’re not hiding somewhere trying to get Formula One,” Gilbert said.
“Really?” Ighodaro asked.
“Really,” Gilbert answered.